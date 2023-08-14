Lorenzo Santos, Racine County emergency manager and chair of the Young Democrats of Wisconsin, plans to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District next fall.

Santos, a Racine resident and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, said in a statement he is running "because we’ve seen fundamental civil and human rights systematically taken away these past few years."

"I’m not going to stand by and let that continue to happen," Santos said.

Santos is the first Democratic candidate to formally launch a challenge against Steil, who defeated challenger Ann Roe by more than nine percentage points in last year's November election.

Santos, who plans to officially launch his campaign Saturday at Littleport Brewing Company in Racine, said his campaign will focus on issues ranging from abortion and voting rights to jobs, education, gun control and climate change.

"I believe in a woman’s right to choose, that in the richest country on Earth, anyone that wants health care should have it, that voters should choose their elected officials, not the other way around, that we should pay workers a fair wage, provide our children with a quality education and keep them safe while they’re getting one," Santos said.

Steil, of Janesville, was first elected to Congress in 2018. While the southeast Wisconsin district — which covers Racine and Kenosha counties, as well as portions of Rock, Milwaukee and Walworth counties — has traditionally leaned Republican in past elections, Democrats have eyed the district as a potential pickup next year.

Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District saw its margin fall from a 10-point Republican lean to a 2-point GOP advantage under new maps adopted last year.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in April named Steil's district, as well as the 3rd Congressional District held by Prairie du Chien Republican Derrick Van Orden, as Democratic targets next fall.

The University of Virginia Center for Politics' Sabato's Crystal Ball listed both the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts as "likely Republican" in June.

Steil announced last month he had raised more than $900,000 in the second quarter of 2023. The Janesville Republican had more than $2.85 million on hand by the end of June.

Steil's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.