Lorenzo Santos, Racine County emergency manager and chair of the Young Democrats of Wisconsin, plans to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District next fall.
Santos, a Racine resident and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, said in a statement he is running "because we’ve seen fundamental civil and human rights systematically taken away these past few years."
"I’m not going to stand by and let that continue to happen," Santos said.
Santos is the first Democratic candidate to formally launch a challenge against Steil, who defeated challenger Ann Roe by more than nine percentage points in last year's November election.
Santos, who plans to officially launch his campaign Saturday at Littleport Brewing Company in Racine, said his campaign will focus on issues ranging from abortion and voting rights to jobs, education, gun control and climate change.
People are also reading…
"I believe in a woman’s right to choose, that in the richest country on Earth, anyone that wants health care should have it, that voters should choose their elected officials, not the other way around, that we should pay workers a fair wage, provide our children with a quality education and keep them safe while they’re getting one," Santos said.
Steil, of Janesville, was first elected to Congress in 2018. While the southeast Wisconsin district — which covers Racine and Kenosha counties, as well as portions of Rock, Milwaukee and Walworth counties — has traditionally leaned Republican in past elections, Democrats have eyed the district as a potential pickup next year.
Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District saw its margin fall from a 10-point Republican lean to a 2-point GOP advantage under new maps adopted last year.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in April named Steil's district, as well as the 3rd Congressional District held by Prairie du Chien Republican Derrick Van Orden, as Democratic targets next fall.
The University of Virginia Center for Politics' Sabato's Crystal Ball listed both the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts as "likely Republican" in June.
Steil announced last month he had raised more than $900,000 in the second quarter of 2023. The Janesville Republican had more than $2.85 million on hand by the end of June.
Steil's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
This morning's top headlines: Maui death toll; Mississippi officers' charges; 'Barbie' still surging
Maui death toll; Mississippi officers' charges; 'Barbie' still surging; and more top news this morning.
Federal officials say more than 3,000 people in Maui have registered for various kinds of federal assistance — a number that’s expected to grow. FEMA Director of Operations for Response and Recovery Jeremy Greenberg told reporters on Monday that the agency was distributing aid, including $700 one-time payments for critical needs such a water and medical supplies as well as lodging paid for by FEMA. The Biden administration said it would seek $12 billion in additional money for the government’s disaster relief fund as part of its supplemental funding request to Congress in response to the deadline wildfires that swept Maui last week.
Six white former Mississippi law officers who tortured two Black men have pleaded guilty to state-level charges. One of the officers shot one of the victims in the mouth during the racist assault, and then they covered it up for months. All six already admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case. Prosecutors say some of the officers nicknamed themselves the “Goon Squad” because of their tendency to use excessive force. The state charges include home invasion, aggravated assault, conspiracy to hinder prosecution and obstruction of justice. An Associated Press investigation linked some of the officers to at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019.
Officials say Russia launched three waves of nighttime air attacks against the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa. The Ukrainian air force said Monday it intercepted all 15 incoming Shahed drones and eight Kalibr missiles. An Odesa official says falling debris from the interceptions damaged the dormitory of an educational facility in the city, a residential building and a supermarket. Two employees of the supermarket were hospitalized. The Kremlin’s forces have pummeled Odesa in recent times, aiming at facilities that transport Ukraine’s crucial grain exports and also wrecking cherished Ukrainian historical sites.
A small central Kansas police department is facing a torrent of criticism after it raided the offices of a local newspaper and the home of its publisher and owner. Marion County Record Publisher and Editor Eric Meyer says police raided the newspaper's office on Friday, seizing the newspaper's computers, phones and file server and the personal cellphones of staff, based on a search warrant investigating alleged identity theft. Police simultaneously raided Meyer's home, seizing computers, his cellphone and the home's internet router. Meyer blames the stress of the home raid for the Saturday death of his 98-year-old mother. Press freedom watchdogs condemned the raids.
“Barbie” is cruising atop the box office. Studio estimates Sunday said director Greta Gerwig’s film phenomenon remained a runaway No. 1 in its fourth week, bringing in $33.7 million. The Margot Robbie-led and produced film from Warner Bros. surpassed $500 million in North America overall, a week after it crossed the $1 billion mark globally — a record for a female director. Director Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” also remained strong in its fourth week, earning $18.8 million to take the No. 2 spot. The top pair had thin competition. The week’s top new release, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” finished fifth with a $6.5 million opening weekend.
Lucas Glover is on a roll. One week after a clutch win just to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs, Glover beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the St. Jude Championship. He was looking at an early end to his season two weeks ago. Now Glover is up to No. 4 in the FedEx Cup and assured a spot in the Tour Championship. He made one clutch putt after another to stay in the game and shot 69.