After months of discussion, culminating in last week's bipartisan agreement between the state's Democratic governor and GOP legislative leaders, the state Legislature on Wednesday approved an extensive bill to increase state aid to local communities across Wisconsin.

The measure, which would boost state funding using a portion of the state's 5% sales tax, passed the Senate with a 21-12, with five Democrats and seven Republicans opposed. It then passed the Assembly 68-26, with five Republicans and 21 Democrats opposed.

Because the Assembly approved a slightly modified version of the measure, the Senate must agree to pass that version, which is likely to happen late Wednesday before it heads to Gov. Tony Evers, who will almost certainly sign it.

The local aid bill, as well as a separate bill increasing education funding, were forged as part of the deal last week between the Legislature's GOP leaders and Evers to increase local aid, also known as shared revenue.

Speaking with WTMJ-AM Wednesday morning, Evers said the final agreement is "really, really important" for Milwaukee and Milwaukee County.

Evers said it's likely some Democratic lawmakers would oppose the bill, but he added, "at the end of the day, it's the right thing."

"It’s a win for Wisconsin and it’s the right thing to do," Evers added. "Everybody gave some and that’s the way it’s supposed to work in a divided government."

Democratic lawmakers pushed back against several policy items included in the extensive bill, including measures to bar local governments from putting advisory referendums before voters and another barring local health officials from closing a business for more than 30 days to help control an outbreak or epidemic.

"This Frankenstein’s monster of a bill should be slaughtered today," Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said. Larson was joined by fellow Democratic Sens. Tim Carpenter and Lena Taylor, of Milwaukee, Dianne Hesselbein, of Middleton, and Kelda Roys, of Madison in opposing the bill.

GOP Sens. Julian Bradley, of Franklin, Robert Cowles, of Green Bay, Rob Hutton, of Brookfield, Andre Jacque, of De Pere, Chris Kapenga, of Delafield, Steve Nass, of Whitewater, and Rob Stafsholt, of New Richmond, also voted against the bill.

Jacque said in a statement he opposed the bill due in part to "backroom deals that ostensibly bail out Milwaukee after decades of fiscal mismanagement."

"In the end, that was too high a price to pay for me to support this legislation," he added.

The Assembly Republicans who voted against the bill are Reps. Ty Bodden, of Hilbert, Janel Brandtjen, of Menomonee Falls, Tom Michalski, of Elm Grove, Jessie Rodriguez, of Oak Creek, and Chuck Wichgers, of Muskego.

Thirteen Assembly Democrats voted for the bill, with 21 opposed.

The Senate also voted, with nine Democrats opposed, to pass a separate education bill, which proposes several spending boosts, including per-pupil aid increases for school choice and independent charter schools and increases to the minimum per-pupil revenue limit for school districts, from $10,000 to $11,000. The Assembly plans to vote on the measure Wednesday.

The agreement last week on the two proposals was announced one day after the Legislature's top Republicans said they would remove provisions allowing Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to increase their sales taxes to fund pension debt from the local funding measure unless they reached a deal on it with Evers.

The question over whether Milwaukee and Milwaukee County voters or elected officials should have final say on local sales tax increases to address mounting pension obligations became a sticking point between Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg

The original proposal required city and county voters to approve the tax increases, something that Vos supported but Evers and LeMahieu were against, preferring to have local officials vote on any increases.

Ultimately, both GOP leaders and the governor agreed to allow the city and county officials to raise local sales taxes if they approve the measures with a two-thirds majority.

The revised proposal also allows Milwaukee County to increase its 0.5% sales tax by 0.4 percentage points, while Milwaukee could impose a 2% sales tax.

Vos said the deal to increase per-pupil private voucher funding — giving K-8 students an $1,101 increase and giving high school students nearly a $3,000 increase — helped persuade him to remove the public referendum requirement in Milwaukee.

To help support local governments, the state would divert 20% of the state's 5% sales tax to all local communities. Republicans have been adamant those funds must be directed to local services like police, fire and emergency services.

Wisconsin's shared revenue program was created in 1911 and initially provided local municipalities 70% of state income tax collections, while counties and the state received the remaining 20% and 10%, respectively.