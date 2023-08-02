Republicans' gerrymander of Wisconsin's legislative maps is so extreme that it violates the state Constitution, liberals and redistricting advocacy groups allege in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that seeks to redraw the legislative maps that now all but guarantee GOP control of the Legislature.

The lawsuit filed directly with the state Supreme Court requests new legislative maps ahead of the 2024 election and comes the day after Justice Janet Protasiewicz was publicly sworn into office, giving liberals a 4-3 majority on the state's highest court.

The complaint seeks to overturn a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision last year that increased Republicans' majority in the Legislature, giving them a supermajority in the Senate and close to one in the Assembly.

"By every metric, Wisconsin’s legislative plans score among the most– if not the most– skewed in the nation,” the complaint filed by voters, including a former Democratic legislative candidate, states, according to excerpts released over email.

Redistricting experts say the state’s political geography, with Republicans spread out over the state but Democrats concentrated in the state's biggest cities, makes it unlikely that any new set of legislative maps would give Democrats a legislative majority. But they also say that Wisconsin's maps are among the most gerrymandered in the nation.

“Today’s filing is great news for our democracy and for the people of our state whose demands for fair maps and a nonpartisan redistricting process have gone repeatedly ignored by their legislators for years," Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.

The complaint alleges three constitutional violations.

First, it says the existing maps retaliate against some voters based on their liberal viewpoints, in violation of Wisconsin's free speech guarantee. Additionally, it states the maps treat some voters with than others because of their political views — an alleged violation of the state's equality guarantee. Finally, it states the maps violate the promise of a free government.

The plaintiffs are represented by attorneys at the liberal group Law Forward, Stafford Rosenbaum, Election Law Clinic at Harvard Law School, Campaign Legal Center, and Arnold & Porter.

“In the past 12 years, one political party captured the Legislature and has insulated itself from being answerable to the voters,” said Jeff Mandell, a partner at Stafford Rosenbaum and co-founder of Law Forward. “Despite the fact that our legislative branch is meant to be the most directly representative of the people, the gerrymandered maps have divided our communities, preventing fair representation."

Spokespeople for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

State court 'ill equipped'

This marks the second time in two years that disputes over the state's 10-year political maps are coming before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court decided the state's set of 10-year legislative and congressional maps early last year after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed Republicans' preferred maps in 2021.

After calling for maps that made minimal changes to the previous boundaries, the Wisconsin Supreme Court selected Evers' maps. But Republicans alleged the governor's legislative maps included a racial gerrymander and appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The nation's highest court then struck down Evers' legislative maps but accepted his congressional maps. The Wisconsin Supreme Court then selected GOP-drawn legislative maps.

During that process and in the months since, the Wisconsin Supreme Court's liberal justices have made clear how they would conduct another redistricting process.

For one, if they accept the case the liberal justices are unlikely to request that the upcoming maps stick close to the previous boundaries.

"We never should have adopted 'least-changed' since it was unmoored from any legal requirement for redistricting," liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky said in April on the legal podcast Strict Scrutiny.

Additionally, the liberal majority could draw their own maps rather choose from a list of predrawn maps.

On the same Strict Scrutiny podcast as Karofsky, liberal Justice Rebecca Dallet implied that a new redistricting process would entail the justices acting like chefs in drawing their own maps rather than restaurant diners choosing predrawn maps from a menu.

"We could actually have those maps drawn in a way that was fair," she said.

But there's one particular snag in the liberals' lawsuit: Karofsky previously said she didn't want the Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide the state's maps.

Calling the court's last redistricting process a "profoundly disheartening odyssey," Karofsky said in the dissenting opinion in the 2022 redistricting ruling that in future redistricting cases, "I hope that we will permit a politically insulated federal court to manage the task."

"Federal courts are better able to conduct extensive factfinding through trial-style litigation, a task for which we proved ill equipped," she wrote in the dissent, joined by the court's other liberal justices, Dallet and Ann Walsh Bradley.

Such a strategy would bypass liberals' new Wisconsin Supreme Court majority and Protasiewicz' stated hopes for the court to revisit the maps.

But if the state high court were to take up a redistricting case again, Karofsky wrote in the dissent, "We must acknowledge our responsibility to implement the best, judicially appropriate maps possible."