Liberal justices set to take control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court late Tuesday are planning to fire the director of the state court system.

Liberal justice Jill Karofsky called Randy Koschnick, who has been the director of the state court system since 2017, on Monday to tell him that he would be let go, but didn't tell him why, Koschnick said.

“I can’t really speculate as to the motives. It’s highly unusual," he said. "I asked if I did something wrong or below the level of competence, and Justice Karofsky said ‘No.’”

The call came as liberal Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz prepared to join the court Tuesday afternoon and give liberals a 4-3 court majority.

"I’m not agreeing to resign. I’d love to continue to serve," said Koschnick, who had replaced an interim director. "I’m concerned this is an attack on the rule of law and the foundation of the court system. This is a cloud over Justice Protasiewicz … and her new term."

The move drew almost immediate condemnation from conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley, who tweeted, "Political purges of court employees are beyond the pale."

"Four or five justices secretly voting on court matters without the court actually meeting breaches universal judicial norms," she continued. "This abuse of power is unprecedented and illegitimate. It should be condemned by all judges."

As the director of the state court system, Koschnick helps maintain the statewide computer system for courts, hires state court personnel and directs judicial education.

Koschnick said he helped alleviate the state's court reporter shortage and organized a summit on mental health in the court system. He received an award from the Wisconsin Bar Association in 2020 for helping smooth court operations during the pandemic.

Formerly a Jefferson County Circuit judge, Koschnick ran for the high court in 2009 as a conservative but lost to Justice Shirley Abrahamson. He said his job is free from political ideology.

“I’m not really sure if the political persuasion of the director matters at all," he said.

Ed Fallone, an associate law professor at Marquette University Law School and former state Supreme Court candidate, said the decision was likely a matter of a lack of trust among the liberal justices given Koschnick's reputation as a dyed-in-the-wool conservative.

"Whether he performed the role of director of the state court system in a nonpartisan way, it really doesn’t matter if the liberal justices don’t trust him,” Fallone said.

Karofsky didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Koschnick called the move to get rid of him unprecedented.

John Voelker, who was the state court system director from 1992 to 2014, stayed in his role when the court balance shifted from liberal to conservative in 2008.