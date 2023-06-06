Two members of a three-judge state appeals court panel voiced skepticism Monday about Attorney General Josh Kaul’s contention that a 2018 law requiring legislative approval of some court settlements unconstitutionally ceded executive power to the Legislature.

The oral arguments before the state 2nd District Court of Appeals in Waukesha came more than a year after a Dane County Circuit Court judge ruled that parts of the law unconstitutionally violated Wisconsin’s separation of powers doctrine.

The case revolves around legislation adopted during a lame-duck session in December 2018 that curbed the power of Gov. Tony Evers and Kaul after they were elected but before they took office. Part of the law requires a legislative committee to sign off on some lawsuit settlements brought forth by the attorney general.

Since the law’s enactment, the state Department of Justice and the Republican-controlled Legislature have butted heads over how DOJ should follow the laws.

“Your burden is very heavy here,” Judge Shelley Grogan told an attorney representing Kaul. “I mean, the Legislature passed this law, the governor signed the law, and we presume that the law is constitutional.”

“Gov. Walker’s signature on this law doesn’t in any way change constitutional separation of powers,” responded Assistant Attorney General Hannah Jurss. “As the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized ... no constitutional, coequal branch has the power to give away its constitutional authority.”

The 2018 law states that any civil actions prosecuted by DOJ “may be compromised or discontinued ... by submission of a proposed plan to the joint committee on finance for the approval of the committee.”

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature contends the 2018 law constitutionally provides the Joint Finance Committee a “seat at the table” in signing off on two categories of court settlements: enforcement of consumer protection and environmental protection laws; and claims on behalf of executive agencies relating to the administration of programs they must run.

Representing the Legislature, which appealed the Dane County ruling, attorney Misha Tseytlin said the case is really about Kaul not wanting to cede power to the Joint Finance Committee because of its Republican majority.

Kaul, in turn, alleges that in passing the 2018 law the “Legislature did not give itself a ‘seat at the table;’ it gave itself a throne.”

He added in a court filing that the law also provided the Legislature with veto power that “unduly burdens and substantially interferes with the Executive Branch’s constitutional role.”

Jurss on Monday said prior to the 2018 law the Legislature has never had a shared role in deciding the attorney general’s settlements.

“You can’t use that argument that it’s never been done before because that’s a ridiculous argument,” Judge Maria Lazar said. “The argument is, is it possible to do, not that it’s never been done.”

Citing a similar case that the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided which upheld legislation passed during the lame-duck session, Lazar asked Jurss, “Aren’t you asking us to kick a dead cat?”

The appeals panel is likely to issue a ruling in the coming months. Ultimately, the case is likely to end up being decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which will have a liberal majority as of Aug. 1.

Kaul filed the lawsuit in 2021 asking the court to suspend the requirement that DOJ seek approval to settle the two categories of cases.

Last year, Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford ruled in favor of Kaul, who challenged the matter in the lower court after a previous effort was rejected by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2020.

Crawford wrote in her May 5, 2022, decision that the GOP-led committee’s failure or refusal to approve a settlement agreement “effectively operates as a veto, with no override mechanism to act as a check on legislative authority.” The statute provides the Attorney General no recourse except to seek litigation or renegotiate a settlement on terms demanded by the committee, she added.