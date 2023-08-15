A lawsuit that would let Wisconsin election officials accept absentee ballots with partial witness addresses as long as the correct addresses are discernable can proceed, a Dane County judge has ruled.

Republican lawmakers had argued the case must be dismissed because the argument raised by the plaintiff, Rise Inc., a liberal group that mobilizes young voters, relies on "a legally incorrect construction of Wisconsin's absentee-voting laws."

However, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Ryan Nilsestuen ruled Monday that a motion to dismiss was improper and the case can be argued in court.

"Rather than arguing that the case is not justiciable, the Intervenor argues the merits of the case, given that its argument rests on whose definition of 'address of a witness' is correct," Nilsestuen wrote in the order. "Even if I agreed that the Plaintiffs' claims fails on the merits — and I take no position at this stage in the litigation — the proper course of action would not be dismissal."

The lawsuit was filed against the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl last September after a Waukesha County judge ruled that election officials can't fix or fill in missing address information on absentee ballot envelopes.

The Waukesha judge also ordered the state Elections Commission to rescind guidance issued that had allowed clerks to fix errors on witness certificates. Following the ruling, the commission sent notice to election clerks pointing to guidance that an address must include witnesses' street name and number, as well as the municipality in which they reside.

But the lawsuit argues that voters shouldn't be disenfranchised because of "immaterial errors" on ballot envelopes that clerks can no longer fix, such as a forgotten ZIP code on the witness certificate. State law also doesn't specify what constitutes an address.

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin filed a similar lawsuit last fall, which also focuses on how much of a witness address needs to be present in order for an absentee ballot to count. Nilsestuen is considering a motion to consolidate both cases.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau in 2021 reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certificates in 29 municipalities and found that 1,022 certificates, or 6.9%, were missing parts of witness addresses; 15, or 0.1%, did not have any witness address at all; eight, or less than 0.1%, did not have a witness signature; and three, or less than 0.1%, did not have a voter signature. Clerks corrected 66, or about 0.4%, of those certificates.

