The lone remaining parent suing the Madison School District over its policy concerning the gender identity of students has dropped the case after deciding to not enroll her child in the district for the coming school year.

The parent, who was represented in the case by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the Alliance Defending Freedom, both conservative law firms, had appealed a Dane County judge's decision last year to dismiss the case, but dropped the case on June 30, according to court documents posted by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin.

The parent "has decided not to enroll her child in the Madison School District for the 2023–24 school year, and thus no longer has standing to challenge the District’s Policy," according to court documents.

The parent, only identified in the ruling as Jane Doe 4, was the last of 14 parents who initially sued the district in 2020 over a policy that's part of a guidance document on student gender identity. The policy covered topics that include communication with the families of transgender and nonbinary students about their identities.

The issue of whether the 14 parents who initially sued in 2020 could do so anonymously went to the state Supreme Court, which ruled 4-3 last summer that the parents' identities must be disclosed to attorneys involved in the case, but not to the public. All but one parent ultimately dropped out of the case.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington in November ruled that the parent cannot sue the district because she had not identified any harm she's suffered or was likely to suffer as a result of the policy.

In June, the Wisconsin Supreme Court denied a motion to review the case, which was filed by the plaintiffs in an effort to bypass the Court of Appeals.

Jon Davidson, senior staff attorney at the national ACLU, said in a statement the dismissal "brings a welcome conclusion to a protracted and arduous legal battle over the ability of Madison Metropolitan School District students to freely and safely explore their identities on their terms, and we are glad that trans and nonbinary students will continue to have the ability to express themselves at school, without fear of being involuntarily outed by staff."

"We know that trans and nonbinary students are safer when they are able to choose when, how, and who to come out to, and we know that students feel happier and are better able to learn at school when they are affirmed in their gender identity," Davidson added.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Wisconsin represented Madison school groups that intervened in the case to defend the district's policy with pro bono help from Quarles & Brady.