Vice President Kamala Harris will make stops in eastern Wisconsin this week to tout federal broadband expansion efforts being made in the state.
On Thursday, Harris, along with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, will travel to Pleasant Prairie to highlight the administration's spending on high-speed internet expansion. She will then deliver remarks at two campaign receptions in Milwaukee, according to the White House.
Harris' visit comes about one month after White House officials announced the state was in line to receive
more than $1 billion in federal funds to expand broadband as part of a sweeping infrastructure bill signed into law in 2021.
As reported by
WisPolitics.com, Republican Legislative Audit Committee co-chairs raised concerns the PSC won't know for sure if completed broadband expansion projects actually provide the service they promised. The Public Service Commission reimburses with federal funds internet service providers for broadband expansion projects after they're completed. During the hearing, committee co-chair Sen. Eric Wimberger (R-Green Bay) questioned how the PSC would know for sure the projects do what they say they'll do in their grant applications. PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq said the final reports providers have already submitted in order to receive CARES Act fund reimbursement for their work include documentation of any project changes between applying for a grant and completing the project. Sen. Wimberger said that's the problem, "because just because I say something is accurate doesn't mean it happened that way."
Wisconsin is receiving $1.055 billion for broadband — an amount greater than all but 15 states and territories — through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. The program is intended to provide affordable, reliable high-speed internet to all households and businesses through grants to bury cable and build other infrastructure, and subsidies to offset the cost of internet service for low-income households.
The Governor's Task Force on Broadband Access' third annual report, released in July, proposes providing
all homes and businesses in the state with access to minimum download speeds of 100 megabits per second and upload speeds of 20 Mbps by 2028-29.
Updated national broadband maps released in May by the Federal Communications Commission estimate Wisconsin has more than 246,000 unserved locations, meaning they lack access to 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds — the FCC's definition of broadband. Another more than 217,000 locations are underserved, meaning they lack 100/20 speeds.
The vice president last visited the state in September, weeks before the 2022 midterms, when she met with college students and Latino leaders in Milwaukee.
Harris' trip to the battleground state comes weeks before the Republican presidential pre-primary debate in Milwaukee and more than a year before the 2024 election, in which Wisconsin is once again expected to play a crucial role in the presidential race.
Milwaukee will host next year's Republican National Convention.
U.S. states with the fastest internet
The COVID-19 pandemic brought into focus an indisputable fact about the U.S. today: access to quality internet service is key to full participation in society and the economy. As workplaces and schools moved online and households increasingly relied on internet-enabled services like ecommerce and streaming platforms, those with good internet service were better able to manage the transition than those without.
But inequitable access to high-speed internet has been an issue for much longer than the last two years. Policymakers and business leaders—especially those from low-income and rural communities—have long advocated for increased investment in broadband infrastructure to unlock greater economic opportunities in underprivileged areas. These efforts, along with the access issues raised during the pandemic, have inspired major action over the last two years. Federal COVID relief legislation like the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan included funds to support
broadband expansion, and a $65 billion investment in broadband was one of the major components of the bipartisan infrastructure package signed into law last November.
The importance of connecting more Americans has grown as the internet has become a more ubiquitous part of society and the economy over time. Beginning in the 1990s, the internet moved from primarily government and academic uses to application for communications, business, and other wide-ranging uses. By 2000, just over half of U.S. adults reported using the internet in some capacity, and innovations like ecommerce and smartphones encouraged even greater adoption in the two decades since. Today, 93% of American adults report using the internet, according to a
recent survey by Pew Research Center.
While internet use is certainly common, some populations and parts of the country may face greater barriers to reliable internet access. Experts refer to a “
digital divide” between those who have reliable access to internet technologies and those who do not. Low income, rural, and minority households all tend to have less access to quality internet service and related technologies. In some cases, these households cannot afford the cost of service, but in others, internet providers may not service their communities at all for financial or logistical reasons.
The Southeast is the region of the U.S. that lags furthest behind the rest of the country when it comes to broadband internet access, along with access to computers in the home. In Mississippi, for example, just over half (50.1%) of all households have access to broadband internet, and only around 64.2% have a desktop or laptop computer. In contrast, many states in the Northeast and West have much better access to technology. New Hampshire leads all states in the share of households with broadband internet access, at 79.9%, and Utah leads in the share of households with a computer, at 87.5%.
Further, there are some signs that states with fewer households able to access the internet also have worse internet quality overall. States with a higher percentage of households that have broadband also tend to have higher average download speeds. There is a similar but weaker correlation between the percentage of households with a computer and average download speeds.
Many of the states that lead in download speeds are densely populated and have strong economies, which helps service providers justify the cost of building infrastructure. States in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions are among those with the fastest internet, but residents of other well-populated and prospering states like California, Texas, and Florida also enjoy excellent internet speeds.
The internet speed data used in this analysis is from
HighSpeedInternet.com's report. Statistics on internet and computer access are from the U.S. Census Bureau and Pew Research Center. For the purpose of this analysis, statistics on broadband access include high-speed internet subscriptions, such as cable or DSL, and do not include cellular data plans. To determine the states with the fastest internet, researchers at Fastest and Slowest States for Internet Speeds HotDog.com ranked states based on the average download speed measured in megabits per second.
Here are the states with the fastest internet.
15. New York
Average download speed (Mbps): 121.8 Average download speed (compared to average): 2.3% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 73.4% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 78.6%
14. Illinois
Average download speed (Mbps): 122.8 Average download speed (compared to average): 3.2% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 70.3% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 78.1%
13. Washington
Average download speed (Mbps): 124.3 Average download speed (compared to average): 4.5% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 77.7% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 84.9%
12. Colorado
Average download speed (Mbps): 125.0 Average download speed (compared to average): 5.0% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 76.2% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 85.0%
11. New Hampshire
Average download speed (Mbps): 127.7 Average download speed (compared to average): 7.3% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 79.9% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 84.5%
10. Florida
Average download speed (Mbps): 127.8 Average download speed (compared to average): 7.4% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 72.1% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 80.2%
9. Georgia
Average download speed (Mbps): 128.0 Average download speed (compared to average): 7.5% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 69.3% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 77.7%
8. California
Average download speed (Mbps): 131.0 Average download speed (compared to average): 10.1% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 75.2% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 82.8%
7. Texas
Average download speed (Mbps): 133.7 Average download speed (compared to average): 12.3% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 66.8% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 76.3%
6. Rhode Island
Average download speed (Mbps): 134.5 Average download speed (compared to average): 13.0% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 75.0% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 78.1%
5. Massachusetts
Average download speed (Mbps): 138.1 Average download speed (compared to average): 16.0% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 78.7% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 82.2%
4. Virginia
Average download speed (Mbps): 139.6 Average download speed (compared to average): 17.3% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 71.0% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 80.6%
3. Maryland
Average download speed (Mbps): 144.3 Average download speed (compared to average): 21.2% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 76.5% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 83.3%
2. New Jersey
Average download speed (Mbps): 144.7 Average download speed (compared to average): 21.6% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 77.6% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 82.1%
1. Delaware
Average download speed (Mbps): 145.8 Average download speed (compared to average): 22.5% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 75.4% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 78.2%
