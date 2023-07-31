Vice President Kamala Harris will make stops in eastern Wisconsin this week to tout federal broadband expansion efforts being made in the state.

On Thursday, Harris, along with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, will travel to Pleasant Prairie to highlight the administration's spending on high-speed internet expansion. She will then deliver remarks at two campaign receptions in Milwaukee, according to the White House.

Harris' visit comes about one month after White House officials announced the state was in line to receive more than $1 billion in federal funds to expand broadband as part of a sweeping infrastructure bill signed into law in 2021.

Wisconsin is receiving $1.055 billion for broadband — an amount greater than all but 15 states and territories — through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. The program is intended to provide affordable, reliable high-speed internet to all households and businesses through grants to bury cable and build other infrastructure, and subsidies to offset the cost of internet service for low-income households.

The Governor's Task Force on Broadband Access' third annual report, released in July, proposes providing all homes and businesses in the state with access to minimum download speeds of 100 megabits per second and upload speeds of 20 Mbps by 2028-29.

Updated national broadband maps released in May by the Federal Communications Commission estimate Wisconsin has more than 246,000 unserved locations, meaning they lack access to 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds — the FCC's definition of broadband. Another more than 217,000 locations are underserved, meaning they lack 100/20 speeds.

The vice president last visited the state in September, weeks before the 2022 midterms, when she met with college students and Latino leaders in Milwaukee.

Harris' trip to the battleground state comes weeks before the Republican presidential pre-primary debate in Milwaukee and more than a year before the 2024 election, in which Wisconsin is once again expected to play a crucial role in the presidential race.

Milwaukee will host next year's Republican National Convention.

