Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday asked a Dane County judge to skip any future oral arguments and make a final decision in his lawsuit seeking to reinstate abortion rights in Wisconsin.

Kaul's motion comes one week after the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which is expected to make a final ruling on the matter, shifted to a 4-3 liberal majority.

It also follows Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper's July ruling that the 1849 law widely interpreted as a near-complete abortion ban doesn't apply to abortions at all.

"There is no such thing as an '1849 Abortion Ban' in Wisconsin," Schlipper said in a ruling that provided a huge but preliminary win for Wisconsin Democrats and abortion rights advocates. Schlipper said in her ruling the law applies only to feticide, the act of killing a fetus, usually by "assaulting and battering the mother."

Given Schlipper's ruling, Kaul has asked the judge to make a final decision on the matter without further oral argument.

“Women should not be denied the freedom to make fundamental reproductive health-care decisions,” Kaul said in a statement. “Our filing today marks another important step in our fight to protect the freedom and safety of women in Wisconsin.”

Schlipper's final decision will be subject to a possible appeal to a higher court. Ultimately, the case is expected to reach the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Justice Janet Protasiewicz — who was sworn in last week, giving the court a 4-3 liberal majority — has been especially vocal about her support for abortion rights.

After the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the constitutional right to abortion in June 2022, abortion providers in Wisconsin immediately stopped providing the service given the 1849 statute, which most interpreted as banning abortions in every case with an exception only for saving the mother's life.

Kaul filed the lawsuit along with state agencies last year, alleging that the law bans feticides and conflicts with later, more permissive abortion bans. Doctors later joined the case late last year as intervenors for the plaintiffs, arguing a 1994 Wisconsin Supreme Court decision made clear that the 1849 law doesn't apply to abortions.

Kaul initially filed the case against Republican legislative leaders, but the defendants in the case are now prosecutors in counties that had abortion clinics before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade: Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski.

Urmanski sought to dismiss the case earlier this year, but Schlipper rejected his request.

In her July ruling, Schlipper also said that the physicians who joined the lawsuit seeking to reinstate abortion rights in Wisconsin could request a declaration that Urmanski can't prosecute them under the 1849 law. An attorney for the physicians previously said they would seek such an order.

