First lady Jill Biden is coming to Madison on Thursday to highlight early cancer detection and attend a fundraiser with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Her event will cap off a three-week run of national political figures, including President Joe Biden and Republican presidential nominees, seeking support in battleground Wisconsin as the 2024 campaign heats up.

It's the second visit from the Bidens to the Madison area this year. The president visited DeForest in February to deliver his first public speech after his State of the Union address.

The first lady will arrive at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday before she and Baldwin, D-Madison, participate in an event to highlight the importance of early cancer screenings and improving access to them.

Next, Biden, a lifelong teacher, will give a speech at an educator appreciation event with the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers.

In the evening, Biden and Baldwin will attend a fundraiser in the city. A White House statement doesn't specify which candidate the "political finance event" will benefit.

Like the president, Baldwin is seeking reelection in 2024. While Biden has plenty of Republican opponents seeking to replace him, Baldwin only has one announced opponent — a 40-year-old university student with no political experience.

