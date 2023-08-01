After winning the most expensive judicial election in American history, Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz will formally join the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday, creating a liberal majority on the state’s highest court.

She joins the court as it’s expected to rule on abortion, redistricting and the legality of absentee ballot drop boxes — cases many liberals are confident will go their way given Protasiewicz’s often-partisan rhetoric on the campaign trail.

“Based on the election campaign, you would suppose that she would be a pretty reliable ally of the other liberals,” said Alan Ball, a Marquette University history professor who analyzes the court.

“It may be the case that there are certain really specific narrow issues where she might break with the other liberals ... but I don’t know what those would be,” Ball said.

But some liberals are cautioning the public against assuming Protasiewicz’s ascension will be transformational.

“The antithesis of right-wing activism on the court, which is what we’ve seen for a number of years, is not simply left-wing activism. It’s returning the court to a more humble role in our process,” said longtime Democratic operative Sachin Chheda, who advised Protasiewicz’s campaign.

“For folks who are progressive activists who want to see radical changes in how our government operates, I don’t think that comes from electing a more progressive court,” he said. “I think that comes from electing a more progressive Legislature.”

Jeff Mandell, a partner at Stafford Rosenbaum who often represents liberals in appellate cases, said anybody who thinks the court will be radically more liberal immediately after Tuesday doesn’t understand how courts work.

Still, Mandell said he’s more trusting of the upcoming court and hopeful “that we have a court for the first time in quite a while that I think is going to be looking at each case on its own merits and considering the law fully anew, and not dominated by an ideological, knee-jerk, conservative majority.”

On the trail, on the bench

While Protasiewicz espoused many liberal views on the campaign trail, she said she would bring fairness and impartiality to the court.

“She ran a campaign in which she went further than judicial candidates often go in telegraphing the way she would decide cases,” said Rick Esenberg, the founder of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.

But if Protasiewicz’s intention is to be fair and impartial, Esenberg said, “I applaud that. ... Let’s see if it can be demonstrated.”

But many conservatives aren’t buying Protasiewicz’s promise to be fair.

“Wisconsinites should brace themselves for an era of hyper-partisanship brought on by Protasiewicz and her allies as they use the courts to implement their partisan policy agenda,” Republican Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Rachel Reisner said in a statement.

During her campaign Protasiewicz repeatedly embraced abortion rights and called the current legislative maps “rigged.” Experts have attributed Republicans’ near-supermajority in the Legislature both to gerrymandering and the state’s political geography, with Democrats at a disadvantage because they’re clustered in the state’s biggest cities but in the minority in most other places.

She expressed her opposition to former Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 legislation from 2011. It effectively eliminated collective bargaining for most public employees and is a law that liberals may seek to overturn.

Open questions

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske, who will be speaking at Protasiewicz’s investiture Tuesday, said she has known Protasiewicz professionally as a very grounded and pragmatic person, and was “taken aback a little bit at the nature of the race and how that evolved.”

“It’s challenging when you have such an expensive, people-involved kind of race, and clearly Janet talking about abortion and ‘rigged maps’ and things didn’t help that,” continued Geske, who’s also a member of the Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Board.

“I think she’ll have to rise up to somewhere where I think she’ll be, which is to be much more balanced on the particulars of any given case,” she said.

Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler said Protasiewicz will put people above special interests and give everyone a fair shake.

One open question is whether Protasiewicz will split from her past rhetoric as Justice Brian Hagedorn has occasionally split from his. Hagedorn has become known as a swing vote whose opinions sometimes appear to contradict the conservative political views he expressed in the past.

“I think he is conservative ... but he also is not afraid to deal with a political issue in a way that the conservatives don’t win, because that’s his analysis,” Geske said. “That’s the way the court ought to be acting.”

“Hagedorn aside, I would guess Protasiewicz will vote more frequently with the other liberals,” Ball said.

Protasiewicz’s ascension to the court gives it a 4-3 liberal majority.

Milwaukee native

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Protasiewicz, 60, received a bachelor’s degree in history from UW-Milwaukee in 1985.

She graduated from Marquette University Law School in 1988. After that, she was a Milwaukee County prosecutor for more than two decades.

She first ran to be a Milwaukee County Circuit judge in 2013, losing to the conservative now-Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley.

She then won a Milwaukee County Circuit judge seat in an uncontested election in 2014.

In April, she beat conservative former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly by 11 percentage points, securing a 10-year term on the state’s highest court. She told the Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Board that she’d likely only serve one term.

She’s replacing former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Patience Roggensack, who retired after finishing her second term at the age of 83.