Voters who request an absentee ballot in Wisconsin may soon receive, along with their ballot, clarifying information for voters with disabilities on their right to secure assistance when returning their ballots.

The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday reviewed updated plans for the state’s absentee ballot envelopes. As part of the redesign process, agency staff added to the absentee ballot uniform instruction document, which is included in every absentee ballot envelope, the updated information for voters with disabilities to help address concerns of confusion following a court ruling last year.

The commission in September approved guidance for local election clerks clarifying the rights of voters with disabilities following an order from U.S. District Court Judge James Peterson of the Western District of Wisconsin.

Despite that guidance and court ruling, organizations such as Disability Rights Wisconsin have been raising concern that confusion has persisted among some clerks and creates potential barriers for voters with disabilities.

Proposed language to be included in the uniform instruction document would clarify provisions provided in the federal Voting Rights Act, which allows voters with disabilities to receive assistance as long as the person helping them isn’t the voter’s employer, an agent of that employer, or an officer or agent of the voter’s union.

The commission is expected to review an updated version of the envelope redesign at its August meeting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about a quarter of the nation’s adult population has some type of disability. The American Association for People with Disabilities reported that 17.7 million people with disabilities reported voting in the 2020 presidential election.

The commission also approved ballot access to Republican Paul Melotik and Democrat Bob Tatterson for the July 18 special election for the 24th Assembly District.

Gov. Tony Evers in March ordered a special election for July 18 to fill the seat representing Milwaukee’s northern suburbs. The seat was previously held by Republican Dan Knodl, who won an April special election to fill the state Senate seat formerly held by Alberta Darling, who retired late last year. Before joining the Senate, Knodl held the 24th Assembly District seat since 2009.

