Wisconsin's Republican-controlled budget committee on Friday rejected Gov. Tony Evers' request for $340 million to maintain a child care assistance program that will see its federal funding run out next year.

The committee's vote came in the early morning hours after more than 10 hours of closed-door discussion by GOP lawmakers and despite concerns raised by Evers and Democratic lawmakers that doing so could have a drastic negative impact on the availability of affordable child care in the state.

Evers requested in his 2023-25 biennial budget more than $340 million to continue monthly payments to child care providers and make the program permanent in Wisconsin. The governor in a statement Thursday urged Republicans to approve funding for the program, which he called "a lifeline for families and child care providers across our state."

Democrats and advocates for the Child Care Counts program gathered outside the Capitol building Thursday morning demanding approval of Evers' funding request. Democrats said failing to fully fund the child care program will result in additional child care provider closures, drive up the cost of those centers that remain open and will force more parents to stay home to care for their children — further exacerbating the state's longstanding workforce challenges.

"We've got the money," Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, said Thursday morning. "If they end this program, if they kill it in this building today, I guarantee you we are going to have mass day care closures … and we will be there and we will hold them accountable."

Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek, said Republican lawmakers are working on a package of bills "that will address the child care deserts that we hear about." Rodriguez said that bill will look to spend $15 million.

The federal government originally provided more than $300 million to the Child Care Counts program to support providers during the pandemic by helping cover costs of staffing and operations. That funding dropped to $90 million this month and it will end entirely next year.

"Given our state’s workforce challenges and our already historically low unemployment, Wisconsin literally cannot afford not to support our child care industry and make sure child care is affordable and accessible for families across our state," Evers said.

The Child Care Counts program has distributed more than $378 million to more than 4,300 child care providers in the state, impacting more than 22,000 child care professionals, according to the state Department of Children and Families.

Ruth Schmidt, executive director of Wisconsin Early Childhood Association, said in a statement Monday more than 18,000 families, child care providers, employers and community leaders had sent letters to state lawmakers calling for at least $300 million in child care funding in the state's next two-year spending plan.

"It is time legislative leaders pay attention to the will of Wisconsinites to address longstanding child care challenges that will only worsen without state support," Schmidt said. "There is no question we need a solution that matches the magnitude of the challenges.”

The annual Kids Count report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, released Wednesday, found that the average annual cost for center-based child care in Wisconsin is $12,415. That is 11% of the median income of married couples and 36% of the median income of single mothers. The report also notes Wisconsin has the 18th-highest annual center-based child care costs in the country.

The child advocacy organization Kids Forward noted that the median pay for child care workers in Wisconsin is $12.66 an hour. Before the federal funding was provided, the median pay was $10.66 an hour, said Brooke Skidmore, co-owner of the Growing Tree, a home-centered child car center in New Glarus.

“Child Care Counts is the only thing that has really kept our doors open during this time," Skidmore said. "And it’s frustrating because we have waitlists a mile long, but I have rooms that sit empty because I can’t get the teachers, and I can’t get the teachers because of the pay. The only thing that has helped right now has been the (federal) funding.”

The Kids Count report ranked Wisconsin 10th in economic well-being for children, seventh in education, 16th in health, and 18th in family and community. Despite the high ranking in education, the report found that 55% of children ages 3 and 4 were not in school, 64% of fourth-graders were not proficient in reading and 59% of eighth-graders were not proficient in math. All of those scores were worse than in the last Kids Count report.

Other measures approved by the committee include:

$5 million in state funds to create a general dentistry residency program at Marquette Dental School.

$5 million in one-time funds over the biennium to expand health professional education and training grants with expanded eligibility to include registered nurses.

$2 million for a telemedicine crisis response pilot program.

$45 million in one-time funding to replace Wisconsin’s statewide public safety interoperable communication system used by local, county, tribal, state and federal first responders and public safety officials.

