After last-minute negotiations Wednesday, Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers have struck a deal on an extensive bill increasing funding for local governments, a proposal that would now allow Milwaukee and Milwaukee County officials — instead of all voters — to decide whether to increase their local sales taxes.

The updated proposal, which also boosts the potential sales tax increase for Milwaukee County, would also allow counties and municipalities across Wisconsin to receive more funding than the amount allotted to them in the bill that passed the Assembly in May.

“This compromise will be transformative for our communities and our state, and coming to an agreement in principle on major parts of this proposal is a significant milestone in my negotiations with Republican leaders over the past few months,” Evers said in a statement.

The agreement would also include several boosts to education spending, including a more than $1 billion increase in spendable revenue for K-12 schools, a $325-per-pupil increase to revenue limits for the next two fiscal years, and per-pupil aid increases for school choice and independent charter schools.

For the local funding component of the bill, commonly referred to as shared revenue, the state would boost local aid by diverting 20% of the state’s 5% sales tax to all local communities. Republicans have been adamant those funds must be directed to local services like police, fire and emergency services.

“Republicans won the argument, and the bill guarantees that new state revenue may only be used for police, fire, and EMS services,” Vos said in a statement. “And for the thousands of parents in the School Choice program who are worried about the ability of their child to continue receiving a fair education, we’re proud to say the program will grow, thrive and prosper.”

The announcement comes one day after the Legislature’s top Republicans said they would remove the Milwaukee provisions from the local funding measure unless they reached a deal on it with Evers this week.

Milwaukee measure

The proposal announced Thursday deals a win to Milwaukee officials, who have long opposed the original measure to allow the city and county to increase their sales taxes to fund pension debt only if voters approve the measure.

The original Milwaukee proposal also divided the Senate and Assembly’s Republican leaders, with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, in favor of a local government vote and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, calling that “very low on our possibility list,” preferring a public referendum.

The deal as announced would allow city and county officials to raise local sales taxes if they approve the measures with a two-thirds majority.

Vos said removing the public vote measure has likely led to “some heartburn in our caucus,” but he said Assembly Republicans are largely supportive of the new proposal.

The measure would boost direct local aid to all local communities except Milwaukee through Wisconsin’s shared revenue program. If signed into law, future state aid to communities and counties would be directly tied to the state sales tax. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have largely supported those provisions of the bill.

Divided chambers

But division surfaced between GOP leaders over a separate component in the bill allowing Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to increase their local sales tax revenue. Assembly Republicans passed a version of the bill allowing Milwaukee County to increase its 0.5% sales tax by 0.375 percentage points and Milwaukee to impose a 2% sales tax to fund pension debt, but only if voters approve those increases.

Before passing the amended version of the bill in May, Vos declared his chamber was done negotiating on the matter. However, LeMahieu said the following day he wants to strip the public vote measure from the bill and allow the Milwaukee Common Council and Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to approve the local tax increases, a provision originally opposed by Vos but supported by Evers and local officials.

Striking a deal

On Wednesday, Vos said he would favor stripping the Milwaukee provisions entirely from the proposal unless the legislative leaders and Evers reach an agreement on the measure by the end of the week. LeMahieu later that day gave the same ultimatum, but moved the deadline from the end of the week to the end of Wednesday.

Ultimately, the public referendum requirement was dropped in favor of requiring local government votes in Milwaukee and Milwaukee County. The revised proposal also allows Milwaukee County to increase its 0.5% sales tax by 0.4 percentage points instead of the 0.375 percentage points in the version the Assembly passed.

“When you work on a bill as historic and far-reaching as this one not everyone will get everything on their wish list,” Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said. “Nevertheless, this deal helps our organization avoid the single biggest threat to achieving its goals and sets our region up for long-term success.”

Education boost

Vos said the deal to increase per-pupil private voucher funding — giving K-8 students an $1,101 increase and giving high school students nearly a $3,000 increase — helped convince him to remove the public referendum requirement in Milwaukee.

The measure also sets aside $50 million to improve reading outcomes for K-12 students, an amount Republicans requested for a separate reading proposal, though Evers’ statement says it’s not yet determined how the money will be implemented.

Evers said ensuring the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County avoid the imminent fiscal cliff was one of “the most important priorities in my conversations with Republican leaders.”

“It’s why it has been especially important for me that this compromise provides the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County the critical opportunity to avoid the imminent possibility of bankruptcy,” Evers added.

Wisconsin’s shared revenue program was created in 1911 and initially provided local municipalities 70% of state income tax collections, while counties and the state received the remaining 20% and 10%, respectively.

Shared revenue remains among the state’s biggest programs. But the past few decades it has dropped from 12.5% of the general fund budget in 1994-95 to less than 5% now, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

“Every community in Wisconsin is impacted differently by this proposal,” Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, and Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a joint statement. “For some, this is progress, for others, it doesn’t cut the mustard. What we know for sure is that our work is not complete — we must continue to pursue legislation that empowers local governments and creates communities where people want to grow, live, and work.”

State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.