As the GOP-controlled Legislature prepares to pass Wisconsin’s two-year budget this week, it remains an open question whether Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will sign the document into law.

The governor said he would veto a budget that cuts the University of Wisconsin System’s diversity programs, and his spokesperson was sharply critical of Republicans’ income tax cut proposal that covers all income levels but especially benefits the highest earners.

But the current $99 billion budget proposal, crafted in the Republican-controlled finance committee, also includes provisions that Evers proposed, such as significantly boosting pay for public defenders, prosecutors and prison guards.

Evers has the power to strike individual items from the budget without vetoing the entire document.

If Evers does veto the document, the Legislature wouldn’t pass a new budget until around October and Evers would have to explain to voters why new money wasn’t being spent, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, previously said.

If the governor vetoes the budget in its entirety, it would be up to the Legislature to send the governor another budget for him to sign. Republicans are just short of a supermajority in the Assembly, meaning the Legislature cannot override Evers’ vetoes.

If Evers doesn’t sign a budget by July 1, the state would continue operating using spending levels set in the previous two-year budget.

The state Senate will be in session Wednesday to vote on the budget, according to the office of Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. A vote in the Assembly is expected on Thursday or Friday.

Here’s a look at what’s in the budget and what’s out.

What’s in the budget

Perhaps the most significant provision in Wisconsin’s 2023-25 budget is a $3.5 billion income tax cut that collapses the state’s four income brackets into three. The plan provides tax cuts across the board but benefits the wealthiest taxpayers significantly more than others.

Under the proposal, those making between $40,000 and $50,000 would save an average of $88 per year. Those making between $100,000 and $125,000 would save an average of $678. Those making over $1 million would save an average of $30,286 per year.

Currently, the state has an income tax rate of 3.54% for individuals earning less than $13,810 per year or married filers earning less than about $18,400. Under the Republicans’ plan, that rate would go down to 3.5%.

The 4.65% rate for individuals earning up to $27,630 and joint filers earning $36,840 would go down to 4.4%. The 5.3% rate for individuals earning up to $304,000 and married filers earning up to about $405,000 would also go down to 4.4%.

Finally, the 7.65% tax rate for individuals earning more than $304,000 or married filers earning more than about $405,500 would go down to 6.5%.

“The GOP is doubling down on tax breaks for wealthy millionaires and billionaires instead of prioritizing relief for working families,” Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback tweeted about the plan.

Another contentious spending provision is Republicans’ plan to cut the University of Wisconsin System’s budget by $32 million in an attempt to force the school officials to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programming.

The plan would require the UW System to eliminate 188.8 positions related to those offices and programs.

Republicans’ plan proposes to redirect the $32 million in DEI money toward UW System initiatives to develop the state’s workforce. But that money could only be made available if the System requests it and the budget committee signs off on it.

The 2023-25 budget also proposes pay raises for state employees, with extra boosts for prosecutors, public defenders and prison guards. Under the plan, state employees would receive a 4% pay bump on July 1 and another 2% raise in 2024. Additionally, Department of Corrections guards’ starting hourly wage would increase from $20.29 to $33 an hour.

Assistant district attorneys and public defenders would receive a $36 starting hourly wage under the current budget, $1 more than what Evers proposed. Their current minimum hourly wage for those positions is $27.24, which advocates said heightened the labor shortage for state-funded attorneys.

The Joint Finance Committee approved increasing K-12 education spending by $1 billion. That amount is $1.6 billion short of what Evers asked for. The boost came after Evers forged a deal with legislative leaders on a bill to increase state aid to local communities. The agreement includes spending $115 million to increase funding to the state’s private school voucher programs.

The committee also approved $1.5 billion in new funding for the Department of Transportation. The transportation budget motion, which passed along party lines, includes funding mass transit through a different revenue stream, a change that Democrats said could lead to future program cuts.

An additional $6 million would assist former prisoners and people in the criminal justice system to reenter society and the workforce.

The committee also set aside $125 million in the state’s two-year spending plan to address “forever chemical” contaminants in Wisconsin’s ground and drinking water.

While the proposal calls for almost $20 million more in PFAS-related spending than what was proposed in Evers’ budget, Democratic lawmakers criticized the measure for creating a fund with no current plans on how exactly those dollars would be spent.

What’s out of the budget

Republicans on the legislative budget committee rejected Evers’ proposal to spend $340 million to maintain a child care assistance program that will run out of federal funding next year.

Additionally, the committee rejected Evers’ request to spend nearly $350 million to fund a new engineering building on UW-Madison’s campus, a top priority for the school.

A couple of months ago, the budget committee also rejected proposals to create a paid family leave program, legalize recreational marijuana and increase funding for mental health providers in schools. It also rejected spending $270 million to add more mental health workers to schools.

Among the 545 provisions Republicans stripped from the budget in one motion are the following:

$120 million to provide free meals in Wisconsin schools.

$52 million to support K-12 students with limited English knowledge.

Limiting the expansion of private school voucher programs.

$24.5 million to cover tuition costs not otherwise covered by scholarships or grants for low-income students in the UW System.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Best places to retire in the Midwest Best places to retire in the Midwest #50. Bridgman, Michigan #49. Energy, Illinois #48. Orange, Ohio #47. Long Beach, Indiana #46. Bluffton, Ohio #45. Williams Bay, Wisconsin #44. Kirkwood, Missouri #43. Ottawa Hills, Ohio #42. Leawood, Kansas #41. Baldwin Township, Michigan #40. Wetherington, Ohio #39. Hurley, Wisconsin #38. Central City, Nebraska #37. Eureka, Kansas #36. The Village of Indian Hill, Ohio #35. Westlake, Ohio #34. Bloomfield Charter Township, Michigan #33. Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan #32. Rossmoyne, Ohio #31. Thiensville, Wisconsin #30. Kimberling City, Missouri #29. Clear Lake, Iowa #28. Inverness, Illinois #27. Charlevoix Township, Michigan #26. Lake Ozark, Missouri #25. Sabetha, Kansas #24. Weatherby Lake, Missouri #23. Sixteen Mile Stand, Ohio #22. Kingman, Kansas #21. Ladue, Missouri #20. Warson Woods, Missouri #19. Kohler, Wisconsin #18. Mission Hills, Kansas #17. Creve Coeur, Missouri #16. King, Wisconsin #15. Village of Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan #14. Chesterfield, Missouri #13. Village of Four Seasons, Missouri #12. Clarkson Valley, Missouri #11. Meridian Hills, Indiana #10. Riverwoods, Illinois #9. Aledo, Illinois #8. Centerville, Ohio #7. Pleasant Ridge, Michigan #6. Bellbrook, Ohio #5. North Newton, Kansas #4. Town and Country, Missouri #3. Elm Grove, Wisconsin #2. Bingham Farms, Michigan #1. Leland Grove, Illinois