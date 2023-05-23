Owning or selling lifelike sex dolls made to resemble children or infants would be prohibited in Wisconsin under a GOP-authored proposal being circulated in the state Legislature.

The bill, proposed Monday by Reps. Joy Goeben, R-Hobart, and Ty Bodden, R-Hilbert, and Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, would make it a felony to possess, manufacture and sell child sex dolls, according to a memo seeking co-sponsors for the bill. If passed, Wisconsin would join a growing number of states to outlaw such dolls.

Goeben said the bill was drafted following conversations with law enforcement, who raised concerns over child sex dolls, which can be built to look like specific children.

“I have a daughter. I couldn’t let it go,” Goeben said. “We have to do everything we can to protect the children of Wisconsin.”

The proposed bill would define a child sex doll as an “anatomically correct doll, mannequin, or robot, with features that resemble a minor that is intended for use in sex acts, for sexual gratification, or for manipulating children into participating in sex acts, instructing children how to participate in sex acts, or normalizing sexual behavior with children.”

“Unfortunately, these dolls are often found alongside child porn and other illegal items,” the lawmakers wrote in the co-sponsorship memo. “These dolls can also be modeled to look like real children.”

Under the bill, the level of felony penalty for possessing, manufacturing or selling a child sex doll would vary depending on if the violation is a repeat offense, the number of dolls found in possession and other past convictions for crimes against children, according to an analysis of the bill by the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.

The bill provides an exemption to law enforcement, physicians, psychologists, attorneys and court officers or those in child therapy if such a doll is in possession for the purposes of their specific duty, according to the LRB memo.

The bill’s co-authors say the measure has been supported by several law enforcement agencies, including the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police, Wisconsin Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, Badger State Sheriffs Association and Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association.

Some groups, including The Prostasia Foundation, an organization that seeks to protect children from sexual abuse based on evidence, have said banning the dolls may be unconstitutional. The organization has said such bans could increase instances of child sexual abuse by removing a victimless outlet for people who might otherwise target a child.

Similar legislation

Similar bills have been floated in other states, with Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs in May signing into law measures to create a new criminal offense barring possessing or selling anatomically correct dolls that resemble children. Similar laws have been enacted in Florida, Hawaii, Tennessee and Utah.

At the federal level, the U.S. House of Representatives in 2017 introduced the Curbing Realistic Exploitative Electronics Pedophilic Robots (CREEPER) Act, which proposed banning child sex robots in the U.S. Despite unanimously passing the House, the measure died in the U.S. Senate. Similar provisions were proposed the following year, but the measure never received a floor vote.

Most recently, members of Congress earlier this year introduced CREEPER Act 2.0, which is modeled in part after Florida’s ban on the sale and possession of child sex dolls.

A 2022 article from Arizona State University, which explores the dynamic and implications for the legal response to sex robots, notes challenges that such bans could face.

The report’s authors note a state or federal ban on child sex dolls may not be permissible under the First Amendment, citing previous U.S. Supreme Court decisions that found a law barring computer-generated child pornography to be unconstitutionally overbroad.

“In other words, because the digitally fabricated depictions of children were not real children, the connection between the images and actual child abuse was too attenuated,” the article notes.

“The question thus becomes whether the same holding would apply to child sex robots,” the authors add. “The argument would then be that this pushes the abuser closer to actual abuse of a real child and may increase the risk that the offender will take the next step and abuse a real child. The critical legal question of whether the child sex robot creates a direct enough linkage to abuse of a real child is therefore a close question that has not been addressed by a court.”

