Once again, the actions taken by the 10 Wisconsin GOP electors who signed paperwork falsely asserting Trump won the state in late 2020 have been cited in and indictment against former President Donald Trump.

The latest indictment, filed late Monday in Georgia, alleges Trump and 18 allies broke multiple laws including the state's unusual anti-racketeering, or RICO, law when they "knowingly and willfully joined conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump." Trump has characterized the latest investigation as politically motivated as he seeks to reclaim the White House in the 2024 presidential election.

Georgia's indictment is the fourth that the former president is facing.

The federal indictment filed against Trump earlier this month as part of a Justice Department probe into the former president's actions heavily cites the 10 Republicans who signed paperwork purporting that Trump had won Wisconsin. But mentions of Wisconsin are much more sparse in the Georgia indictment.

According to the Georgia court filing, Trump campaign adviser Kenneth Chesebro sent an email on Dec. 10, 2020, to Brian Schimming, who is now chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, with proposed language for documents to be signed by Trump electors.

Two days later, on Dec. 12, 2020, Chesebro met with Schimming to discuss the plan to sign elector documents. Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani joined the meeting by phone and stated that "the media should not be notified" of the Dec. 14, 2020, meeting, when the documents were signed," according to the indictment.

"These were overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy," the indictment continues.

In a press call with reporters Tuesday, Schimming did not respond to requests for comment on the latest indictment but said in a following statement the GOP electors met "in accordance with state statutory guidelines, on the advice of attorneys, and with precedent, to preserve all legal options still pending before the courts."

"Had the courts ruled differently, the alternate electors would have been needed," Schimming continued.

Wisconsin Republicans did not publicly notice the meeting, but then-chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin Andrew Hitt said in a statement later that day the meeting was held "to preserve our role in the electoral process with the final outcome still pending in the courts.”

The meeting was held hours after the Trump campaign lost another bid in the state Supreme Court to throw out votes from Milwaukee and Madison.

In addition to the indictments filed by federal prosecutors and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose office brought the Georgia case, Michigan last month filed criminal charges against the state's fake electors.

In Wisconsin, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has remained tight-lipped on whether charges are forthcoming or whether an investigation exists at all.

That leaves a civil lawsuit filed last year on behalf of a handful of Democrats, including two official presidential electors, against the 10 Republicans, as well as Chesebro and Troupis. Plaintiffs in the case include lawfully elected Wisconsin electors Khary Penebaker and Mary Arnold.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington last week denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss claims alleging that the 10 Wisconsin Republicans and two attorneys who advised them broke multiple laws, including impersonating a public official, public nuisance and engaging in conspiracy.

Mark Jefferson, executive director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said last week he’s confident attempts to penalize people who were “tricked” will fall short.

“We were not informed of any use of the alternate electors contrary to preserving the legal strategy and would not have approved any other use," Jefferson said.

The federal indictment against Trump states that some fraudulent electors, including those in Wisconsin, “were tricked into participating” based on the understanding that their votes would only be used if Trump succeeded in lawsuits challenging the election outcome.

Federal prosecutors also state that Trump and his co-conspirators “ultimately used the certificates of these fraudulent electors to deceitfully target the government function, and did so contrary to how fraudulent electors were told they would be used.”

That effort culminated with a plot to pass then-Vice President Mike Pence slates of fake electors as Pence was set to confirm the presidential election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s chief of staff told Pence’s aide on Jan. 6, 2021, that the senator needed to pass the vice president documents falsely stating Trump won Wisconsin, text messages released last summer by the House Jan. 6 committee revealed. The texts came as the vice president was set to confirm Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. Pence’s staff rejected them.

The Dane County case is expected to come to trial in September 2024, weeks before the presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

