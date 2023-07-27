Eligible Wisconsinites could find access to discounted, or even free, high-speed internet thanks to a new state-run online tool launched Thursday.

The Internet Discount Finder website, announced by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the state Public Service Commission and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, aims to match households with low-cost home internet service and discount programs such as the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, or ACP.

The new tool aligns with updated goals laid out in the Governor's Task Force on Broadband Access' third annual report, released earlier this month. The report proposes providing all homes and businesses in the state with access to minimum download speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of 20 Mbps by 2028-29.

“This tool is just one more way we can help close the digital divide in our state and make sure high-speed internet is accessible and affordable for our kids to learn, for families to get connected to resources like health care, and for employers and workers to keep our economy growing," Evers said in a statement.

The tool allows residents to search by home address for free or discounted internet service based on their participation in a range of programs, including ACP, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid, and veterans pension and survivor benefits. Individuals living in public housing or on tribal land may also be eligible for discounted internet service.

ACP, for example, provides a discount of up to $30 per month on internet service and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands. Eligible households include those with incomes below 200% of the federal poverty level or individuals participating in federal assistance programs.

In some instances, ACP discounts can result in free monthly broadband subscriptions for low-income families, according to the report.

The governor's task force earlier this month also updated statewide goals to include efforts to ensure broadband is affordable.

“Affordability is a consistent barrier to many who need broadband," PSC Chair Rebecca Cameron Valcq said in a statement. "The Internet Discount Finder is designed to make it easier for Wisconsin households to find ways to save money on essential internet services."

As of June 26, more than 368,000 of an estimated 894,000 eligible households in the state were enrolled in ACP, according to the task force's report.

The ACP was launched with $14.2 billion in one-time federal funding included in a sweeping infrastructure bill signed into law in 2021. The task force's report notes that, without continued funding, the program's funding could be exhausted by mid-2024.

The infrastructure bill also included more than $1 billion in federal funds to expand broadband in Wisconsin — funding state officials have said will help the state move toward affordable internet for all residents.

Updated national broadband maps released in May by the Federal Communications Commission estimate Wisconsin has more than 246,000 unserved locations, meaning they lack access to 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds — the FCC’s definition of broadband. Another more than 217,000 locations are underserved, meaning they lack 100/20 speeds.

Since Evers took office in 2019, the state has spent or committed more than $345 million to broadband expansion to more than 395,000 homes and businesses, according to the report.

While crafting the 2023-25 biennial budget, the GOP-controlled state budget committee rejected Evers’ request for $750 million in state spending on broadband expansion. Republicans on the committee said they wanted to see how far federal dollars go toward expansion efforts before setting aside more state dollars.

Individuals who cannot access the Internet Discount Finder online can call for help:

Wisconsin Internet and Phone Helpline, 608-267-3595

Affordable Connectivity Program, 877-384-2575

Federal Lifeline Support Center, 800-234-9473

Wisconsin 2-1-1.

