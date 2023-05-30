Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ongoing negotiations over a debt limit deal between President Joe Biden and U.S. House Republicans could force states such as Wisconsin to return any unspent federal funds doled out during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters in Brown Deer, the Democratic governor said his office anticipates the possibility that a deal struck between Biden and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy could include measures to claw back dollars provided during the pandemic that have not yet been spent or allocated.

"We haven't heard anything because I don't think that the actual written document exists, so we are planning all across our agencies," Evers said in a video posted by WISN-TV. "We're looking at what is known and seeing how much money we would have to send back, but at this point in time we're not anywhere near because they aren't anywhere near on soup yet."

According to Politico, roughly $30 billion in unspent COVID-19 funds would be recovered from states as part of the debt ceiling agreement being negotiated between Biden and McCarthy.

It's unclear how much of the billions in federal funding provided to Wisconsin would be impacted under the potential agreement. Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback said the governor's office is monitoring the ongoing conversations at the federal level.

A report on the state's Badger Bounceback website, which details how federal coronavirus funds have been spent, notes that more than $447 million in federal funds had not yet been spent or obligated as of March 31.

However, state Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick said in an email it's premature to say how much federal funding would be rescinded under the agreement. She noted most of the $447 million would not be impacted by the debt bill under discussion.

