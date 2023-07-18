Wisconsin's nonpartisan election administrator was interviewed earlier this year by federal officials investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, the Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed Tuesday.
Meagan Wolfe's meeting with federal investigators coincides with similar interviews between election officials in Madison and Milwaukee and members of U.S. Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith's team investigating the nearly three-year-old election.
WEC spokesperson Riley Vetterkind said in an email Wolfe was subpoenaed and interviewed "in the inquiry regarding the events surrounding Jan. 6, 2021."
"Administrator Wolfe cooperated with the subpoena and appeared in person before DOJ and Federal Bureau of Investigation officials in April," Vetterkind added. "Due to this being an ongoing federal investigation, we are unable to provide further information."
The interview comes as part of an ongoing investigation in key swing states about a pressure campaign to keep Trump in power after he lost the election to President Joe Biden.
Madison city clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said this week she was interviewed May 17 by FBI officials but declined to provide any details about what questions she was asked.
Madison city attorney Michael Haas said the interview, first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, took place earlier this summer with several FBI agents and focused on the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.
Milwaukee Election Commission executive director Claire Woodall-Vogg told ABC News earlier this month she met virtually with federal officials investigating the election.
Late last year, election clerks in Dane and Milwaukee counties were subpoenaed by Smith to provide communications with or involving Trump and his allies as part of the former president's efforts to overturn the election.
A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by about 21,000 votes. A report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvements.
Despite that, Trump has continued to push baseless claims of a "stolen" election.
