When Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday announced felony charges against the 16 Republicans who signed official-looking documents falsely purporting that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, many eyes shifted to Wisconsin, where fake electors also gathered for Trump but haven’t faced criminal charges.

Wisconsin Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has remained tight-lipped on whether charges are forthcoming, or whether an investigation exists at all. In the past, he has called for the federal government to hold the fake electors accountable.

But some legal experts maintain Kaul has the legal grounds to file a criminal case against the 10 fake electors in Wisconsin.

“Comparing state law to federal, they give you different possibilities for things you could do, and ... I’m surprised we’re not seeing dual prosecutions,” said David Schultz, a legal studies and political science professor at Hamline University.

“Both in Wisconsin and in Michigan, there’s enough behavior there to implicate criminal liability,” he said.

The state Department of Justice generally doesn’t confirm or deny the existence of ongoing investigations, spokesperson Gillian Drummond said in an email Thursday.

“Attorney General Kaul strongly believes that those who committed crimes in an effort to unlawfully subvert the outcome of an election should be held accountable,” she continued.

Early last year, Kaul said he believes it’s “critical that the federal government fully investigates and prosecutes any unlawful actions in furtherance of any seditious conspiracy.”

Research paper

But having both state and federal cases “is critical to prevent perpetrators from slipping through the cracks,” wrote former federal prosecutor Shan Wu and Gretchen Knaut, the research director at a pro bono law firm, in a 50-page research paper outlining the potential state criminal case against the Wisconsin fake electors.

“State prosecutors may be more inclined to focus on local offenders, for instance, while their federal counterparts may target national players,” they continued.

Their research paper highlights several Wisconsin laws the fake electors potentially violated: forgery, falsely assuming to act as a public officer, misconduct in public office, simulating the legal process, and conspiracy and party to a crime.

In Wisconsin, despite Trump losing the election, the slate of 10 Republican electors signed the certificate in the state Capitol in December 2020. The meeting occurred following a Nov. 18, 2020, memo from Trump campaign adviser Kenneth Chesebro detailing the plan to Wisconsin attorney Jim Troupis, who represented Trump in a failed effort to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

Alternate plan

Former state GOP chair Andrew Hitt, one of the GOP electors, told the U.S. House committee investigating the 2020 election in a video presented last June that he was told the fake Trump electors would only count if a court ruled in the former president’s favor.

Mark Jefferson, executive director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said in a statement Friday the meeting took place on the advice of attorneys and based on precedent set when Hawaii electors from both parties convened in public regarding a genuine dispute over the 1960 presidential election.

“It is our understanding that had the courts come to a different conclusion, a meeting would have had to have taken place in order for Wisconsin’s electoral votes to have counted,” Jefferson said.

But the documents weren’t signed until after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that President Joe Biden had won the election and a month after Wisconsin county clerks canvassed the presidential election results.

“At that point, we already have a definitive state court ruling on the election ... and therefore, it makes it really hard for (the fake electors) to say, ‘We really weren’t sure about this. We wanted to have a backup and contingency,’” Schultz said.

Document signers

Those who signed the documents include Hitt; Robert Spindell, a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission; 8th Congressional District GOP chair Kelly Ruh; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Carol Brunner; former Dane County Republican Party chair Scott Grabins; La Crosse County Republican Party chair Bill Feehan; 5th Congressional District GOP chair Kathy Kiernan; 6th Congressional District GOP chair Darryl Carlson; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Pam Travis; and Mary Buestrin, vice chair of the Midwest region for the Republican National Committee.

Michigan was the first state to criminally charge fake electors. The ongoing civil lawsuit against the fake electors in Wisconsin was the first of its kind as well.

In Georgia, Fulton County’s district attorney investigating fraudulent electors earlier this year agreed to immunity deals with at least eight of the 16 Republicans who signed the paperwork, according to The Associated Press. Arizona’s Democratic attorney general is in the early stages of an investigation, while Nevada’s attorney general, also a Democrat, has said he does not plan to bring charges.

Civil case

Absent any charges from the state DOJ, the fate of Wisconsin’s slate of 10 fake electors may likely be decided in a civil case working its way through Dane County Circuit Court. That case could come to trial in September 2024 — weeks before the 2024 presidential election.

Attorney Jeff Mandell, with the Madison-based law firm Stafford Rosenbaum, filed a lawsuit in May 2022 alleging that, by signing the documents, the 10 Wisconsin Republicans and two attorneys who advised them broke multiple laws, including counterfeiting public records, illegally interfering with official procedures, defrauding the public and engaging in conspiracy.

The lawsuit also alleges the individuals’ actions played a role in events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. The lawsuit also lists Chesebro and Troupis, who is a former Republican-appointed Dane County judge.

The lawsuit was filed months after the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission unanimously denied a complaint that sought sanctions against the 10 Republicans, including Spindell, who signed the official-looking documents. Other complaints have failed to gain much traction, including those filed with the district attorney’s offices in Milwaukee and Dane counties, as well as the Office of Lawyer Regulation, the agency that handles complaints against lawyers in Wisconsin.

The lawsuit seeks more than $2.4 million in damages, including $2,000 fines for the Republicans and their attorneys, and up to $200,000 in punitive damages for each plaintiff. Plaintiffs in the case include lawfully elected Wisconsin electors Khary Penebaker and Mary Arnold.

Motion to dismiss

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington is expected to rule by the end of the month on the defendants’ motion to dismiss the case.

If that motion is denied, the case is scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 3, 2024. Remington estimated the trial could take as long as four weeks and conclude before Republican and Democratic electors are selected in October for the next presidential election.

If the lawsuit reaches the state’s highest court, it will be taken up by a Wisconsin Supreme Court with a new 4-3 liberal majority. Liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz, who defeated conservative Dan Kelly in April, joins the court Aug. 1.

In a separate case, Remington earlier this year sent the initial complaint against the electors back to the Elections Commission for a second consideration. He ordered that Spindell must recuse himself on the matter.