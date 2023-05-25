Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A trial in the case against the 10 Republicans who signed paperwork attempting to hand Wisconsin’s 2020 Electoral College votes to President Donald Trump is tentatively slated to wrap up weeks before the 2024 presidential election.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington on Wednesday scheduled the trial to begin on Sept. 3, 2024. He estimated the trial could take as long as four weeks and conclude before Republican and Democratic electors are selected in October for the next presidential election. Attorneys for the plaintiffs, who have sought to bar the 10 Republicans from being presidential electors in the future, have asked to have the case concluded before the next slate of electors is chosen.

The lawsuit was filed last year on behalf of a handful of Democrats, including two official presidential electors, against the 10 Republicans, as well as Boston-area lawyer Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis, a former Republican-appointed Dane County judge who has represented Trump in Wisconsin.

Remington earlier this month ruled that the case would proceed in Dane County by denying a request from the defendants in the case to have the matter split up and brought before individual courts in their counties of residence.

The lawsuit alleges the Republicans and their attorneys broke multiple laws, including counterfeiting public records, illegally interfering with official procedures, defrauding the public and engaging in conspiracy. Plaintiffs are seeking more than $2.4 million in damages, including $2,000 in fines for the Republicans and their attorneys, and up to $200,000 in punitive damages for each plaintiff.

Those who signed the documents include Robert Spindell, a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission; former chair of the state Republican Party Andrew Hitt; 8th Congressional District GOP chair Kelly Ruh; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Carol Brunner; former Dane County Republican Party chair Scott Grabins; La Crosse County Republican Party chair Bill Feehan; 5th Congressional District GOP chair Kathy Kiernan; 6th Congressional District GOP chair Darryl Carlson; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Pam Travis; and Mary Buestrin, vice chair of the Midwest region for the Republican National Committee.

The slate of 10 Republicans met at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign official-looking documents asserting that Trump won the state. The meeting took place on the same day that the Democratic slate of Wisconsin electors also convened in the Capitol to deliver the state’s 10 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden. It also occurred after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Biden had won the election and a month after Wisconsin county clerks canvassed the presidential election results.

The lawsuit was filed after the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission dismissed a complaint filed against the 10 electors.

In a separate case, Remington earlier this month signaled he would send the initial complaint back to the Elections Commission for a second consideration. Remington said his order will stipulate that Spindell must recuse himself on the matter.

Elections 101: Video series explains how elections are carried out in Wisconsin The Wisconsin Elections Commission put together the following series of instructional videos and accompanying lesson plans for use in high school civics classes and the general public. Elections overview An overview of elections administration in Wisconsin. Voting Security Let's take a look at how we maintain security and integrity with all of our elections. Nuts and bolts The ins-and-outs of voter processes like registering to vote and requesting a ballot to vote absentee. A Day at the Polls See what it is like to go to the polls and vote.