The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked Tuesday on reappointing Meagan Wolfe state elections administrator just days before her term expires, seemingly keeping her in the role for the foreseeable future but raising the possibility of lawsuits seeking to oust her.

While the three Republican commissioners voted to reappoint Wolfe, the three Democratic commissioners abstained from the vote, citing a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court opinion that appointees can stay in their roles after their terms end.

Because of the deadlock, Wolfe’s reappointment won’t come before the GOP-controlled state Senate for confirmation, which she was unlikely to win and would effectively result in her firing. Wolfe has been subject to scrutiny ever since the commission made changes to certain elections procedures in the 2020 general election in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — changes that have spurred some conservatives to falsely accuse her of malfeasance.

“We are in unprecedented territory,” Wolfe said after the vote, saying she didn’t have a lot to say “about exactly where today’s commission decision or deadlock leaves us.”

Elections Commission chair Don Millis, a GOP appointee, said the commission’s action would likely lead to lawsuits seeking to oust Wolfe from her role.

“Her position could be in jeopardy at a moment’s notice,” Millis said about potential legal action. “And I don’t think that’s good for the staff. I don’t think it’s good for the administration of elections in Wisconsin.”

Any lawsuit on the matter would likely end up before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which will have a liberal majority come August.

“I will take my shots with the court rather than at the Senate,” Democratic commissioner Mark Thomsen said.

Thomsen said he thinks Wolfe can stay in her role indefinitely given a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that found that the expiration of appointees’ terms doesn’t in itself create vacancies for agencies to fill.

“The fact that Meagan Wolfe wants to stay and ... remain the administrator is like a true gift to Wisconsin because she is absolutely so well qualified,” Thomsen said.

Later, he questioned whether the commission could vote on her at all.

“I don’t think we have the ability under the current law to reappoint because there is no vacancy,” Thomsen said.

Millis disagreed, saying it made sense to vote on Wolfe’s appointment, partially because he said election deniers would become even more critical of the commission if it didn’t vote but she remained nonetheless.

Throughout the meeting, commissioners on both sides of the aisle defended Wolfe and the commission from false accusations raised by election deniers.

“What’s being said about administrator Wolfe, what she’s being accused of is not the truth,” said Republican commissioner Marge Bostelmann.

After the deadlocked vote, Millis addressed the possibility that a legislative committee could consider the administrator position vacant and choose someone else to fill it.

“What happens if we have two administrators?” Millis said. “One, administrator Wolfe in a holdover position, and another one appointed by (a legislative committee). I think that makes life very difficult.”

“Inevitably, I suppose the court’s going to decide,” Millis continued.

In anticipation of the vote, Wolfe sent a letter to legislators Saturday seeking to rebut allegations regarding the 2020 election, which she said was “repeatedly mischaracterized.”

The letter came after Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, told The Associated Press that the chamber would not confirm her.

Wolfe in her letter sought to make clear that the six commissioners, not Wolfe, made decisions throughout that election. Wolfe said her job was only to implement those decisions.

Wolfe also sent legislators a six-page document to clarify key aspects of her position and the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The deadlock over Wolfe’s future comes as Republicans grapple with handling elections nationwide. One faction of the Republican Party has sought to rework how elections are run ever since former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, falsely blaming it on voter fraud. But other Republicans have sought to separate themselves and their party from the 2020 election, seeking to look forward and prioritize other issues.

Current polls show Trump, who continues to falsely claim he won the 2020 election, as the likeliest Republican nominee in 2024.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. A report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvement.

Wolfe was appointed to her role by the commission in February 2018. She was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in May 2019.