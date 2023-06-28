The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked Tuesday on reappointing Meagan Wolfe state elections administrator just days before her term expires, seemingly keeping her in the role for the foreseeable future but raising the possibility of lawsuits seeking to oust her.
While the three Republican commissioners voted to reappoint Wolfe, the three Democratic commissioners abstained from the vote, citing a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court opinion that appointees can stay in their roles after their terms end.
Because of the deadlock, Wolfe’s reappointment won’t come before the GOP-controlled state Senate for confirmation, which she was unlikely to win and would effectively result in her firing. Wolfe has been subject to scrutiny ever since the commission made changes to certain elections procedures in the 2020 general election in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — changes that have spurred some conservatives to falsely accuse her of malfeasance.
“We are in unprecedented territory,” Wolfe said after the vote, saying she didn’t have a lot to say “about exactly where today’s commission decision or deadlock leaves us.”
Elections Commission chair Don Millis, a GOP appointee, said the commission’s action would likely lead to lawsuits seeking to oust Wolfe from her role.
“Her position could be in jeopardy at a moment’s notice,” Millis said about potential legal action. “And I don’t think that’s good for the staff. I don’t think it’s good for the administration of elections in Wisconsin.”
Any lawsuit on the matter would likely end up before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which will have a liberal majority come August.
“I will take my shots with the court rather than at the Senate,” Democratic commissioner Mark Thomsen said.
Thomsen said he thinks Wolfe can stay in her role indefinitely given a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that found that the expiration of appointees’ terms doesn’t in itself create vacancies for agencies to fill.
“The fact that Meagan Wolfe wants to stay and ... remain the administrator is like a true gift to Wisconsin because she is absolutely so well qualified,” Thomsen said.
Later, he questioned whether the commission could vote on her at all.
“I don’t think we have the ability under the current law to reappoint because there is no vacancy,” Thomsen said.
Millis disagreed, saying it made sense to vote on Wolfe’s appointment, partially because he said election deniers would become even more critical of the commission if it didn’t vote but she remained nonetheless.
Throughout the meeting, commissioners on both sides of the aisle defended Wolfe and the commission from false accusations raised by election deniers.
“What’s being said about administrator Wolfe, what she’s being accused of is not the truth,” said Republican commissioner Marge Bostelmann.
After the deadlocked vote, Millis addressed the possibility that a legislative committee could consider the administrator position vacant and choose someone else to fill it.
“What happens if we have two administrators?” Millis said. “One, administrator Wolfe in a holdover position, and another one appointed by (a legislative committee). I think that makes life very difficult.”
“Inevitably, I suppose the court’s going to decide,” Millis continued.
In anticipation of the vote, Wolfe sent a letter to legislators Saturday seeking to rebut allegations regarding the 2020 election, which she said was “repeatedly mischaracterized.”
The letter came after Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, told The Associated Press that the chamber would not confirm her.
Wolfe in her letter sought to make clear that the six commissioners, not Wolfe, made decisions throughout that election. Wolfe said her job was only to implement those decisions.
Wolfe also sent legislators a six-page document to clarify key aspects of her position and the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
The deadlock over Wolfe’s future comes as Republicans grapple with handling elections nationwide. One faction of the Republican Party has sought to rework how elections are run ever since former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, falsely blaming it on voter fraud. But other Republicans have sought to separate themselves and their party from the 2020 election, seeking to look forward and prioritize other issues.
Current polls show Trump, who continues to falsely claim he won the 2020 election, as the likeliest Republican nominee in 2024.
A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. A report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvement.
Wolfe was appointed to her role by the commission in February 2018. She was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in May 2019.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.