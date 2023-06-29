Two weeks before the state Senate took steps to fire Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu privately expressed doubts about whether the chamber could remove her if she wasn't first reappointed by the commission, according to an email the senator sent to a group of conservatives.

Citing a state Supreme Court case that established that political appointees can remain in their posts past the time their terms expire, LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, told supporters that if Republicans moved to oust Wolfe it could have the opposite effect and lead to the state's top election official staying in her job indefinitely.

But after the elections commission deadlocked on a vote to reappoint Wolfe in a bid by Democrats to block her nomination from reaching the Republican-controlled Senate, LeMahieu and Senate Republicans adopted a resolution Wednesday declaring that the Senate "considers Meagan Wolfe to have been nominated," opening the door for the Senate to ultimately remove her.

In an email sent to a group of local Republican leaders and posted on the Telegram messaging app, LeMahieu referenced the 2022 Supreme Court decision that allowed an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to serve on the Department of Natural Resources board long after his term had expired until the Senate confirmed his Democratic successor.

"The precedent from this case means that if WEC doesn't reappoint Wolfe or a replacement, the senate would have no power to get rid of her through the confirmation process," LeMahieu wrote in the June 15 email.

"If I put out a press release tomorrow as the Senate Majority Leader stating that the Senate will vote down Wolfe's reappointment, the dem appointments to WEC might fight her reappointment so that she can remain at WEC indefinitely," the email continues. "So if you would like Wolfe to be voted down, it is probably in your best interest that I remain silent."

LeMahieu walked away from a reporter inquiring about the email without answering questions Thursday. He also didn't return a text message, phone call or email seeking comment. One of the email recipients, Republican Party of Sheboygan County chair Russ Otten, told the State Journal it was authentic. LeMahieu's staff said they couldn't substantiate the email Wednesday morning.

Wolfe has been subject to scrutiny ever since the commission made changes to certain elections procedures in the 2020 general election in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that some conservatives objected to. In a letter to legislators Saturday, Wolfe said allegations regarding the conduct of the 2020 election had been “repeatedly mischaracterized” and noted that the six commissioners, not Wolfe, make election decisions.

Jeff Mandell, an attorney who co-founded the liberal group Law Forward, said Thursday, said LeMahieu's email "shows that last night's desperate maneuver is nothing more than a cheat in an effort to evade the rules."

The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked Tuesday on reappointing Wolfe, whose term expires July 1. The election body's three Republican commissioners voted to reappoint her, but all three Democratic commissioners abstained, citing the Wisconsin Supreme Court case allowing appointees to stay in their roles after their terms end.

“I don’t think we have the ability under the current law to reappoint because there is no vacancy,” Democratic commissioner Mark Thomsen said.

Because of the deadlock, Democratic commissioners said Wolfe wasn't reappointed, meaning the Senate, couldn't vote on whether to confirm — and likely fire — her.

But the next day, Senate Republicans introduced and passed a resolution, Senate Resolution 3, stating their assumption that the commission had nominated Wolfe and their intent to vote on her confirmation.

The resolution cites a similar dispute the Senate had with the commission’s previous administrator — the commission's only leader before Wolfe. The Senate had wanted to fire Michael Haas for nearly two years, citing his work for the state’s previous Election Board. In 2018 the Senate voted to fire Haas, but the commission then voted 4-2 to retain him. Haas resigned from his post a few weeks later.

Democratic commissioners immediately criticized the Senate's actions, saying they were based in legal fiction.

"With no appointment, there’s no appointee before the (Senate)," Democratic commissioner Ann Jacobs said. "With no appointee, this is a nonsense attempt to avoid the applicable statutes."

State law requires two-thirds of the six-member commission to nominate an administrator. The commission voted 3-0 on reappointing Wolfe on Tuesday.

'Playing a game'

Some legal experts doubted the viability of future Senate action.

"The Senate's attempt to initiate a confirmation hearing for Wolfe does seem to rest on very shaky legal ground," UW-Madison Law School associate professor Robert Yablon said.

"When the commission met earlier this week, only three of members voted to re-appoint Wolfe," Yablon said. "Notably, after this vote, the commission didn't take the position that it had successfully re-appointed her. It's odd for the Senate to claim there's been an appointment that the commission itself didn't purport to make."

"Both sides are now playing hardball, and unless they can reach a compromise, this dispute will likely end up in court," Yablon said.

Rick Esenberg, president of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said it isn't certain that the precedent set in the Wisconsin Supreme Court case regarding appointees staying past their term would apply here.

“There’s a larger issue here in that this just looks bad," he said. "It looks like everybody is playing a game, and I think the decision to abstain may backfire against (Democratic commissioners) because of what it implies. People should understand they have an institutional role to play.”

If the Senate does try to remove Wolfe and is challenged in court, any lawsuit would likely end up before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which will have a liberal majority come August.