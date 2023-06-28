Nine months ahead of the 2024 Republican primary in Wisconsin, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are tied in the GOP contest, a Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday shows.

Trump is currently the top choice of 31% of GOP voters, while 30% of Wisconsinites prefer DeSantis, putting the contest well within the poll's margin of error. No other GOP candidate had more than 6% support, and 21% of respondents haven't decided on a favorite, the poll showed.

But given the choice of only DeSantis or Trump, 57% chose the Florida governor and 41% chose the former president, the poll shows.

The Republican nominee next year will highly likely go up against President Joe Biden, whose support from Wisconsinites is slightly increasing, though he remains underwater. In the latest poll, 45% approve of Biden, 53% didn't approve of him and 1% didn't know. Last October, 41% approved of Biden, 54% didn't and 4% didn't know.

In head to head contests, Biden would beat DeSantis 49% to 47%, well within the poll's margin of error. But Biden beats Trump 52% to 43%, outside the margin.

Ahead of her 2024 U.S. Senate contest, 40% of Wisconsin voters have favorable opinions of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, 37% view her unfavorably and 22% gave no opinion, a slight uptick from the last poll. Last year, 37% of registered voters had a favorable view of her, 37% voters didn't and 26% didn't have an opinion.

There aren't any announced Republican U.S. Senate candidates in Wisconsin, but most registered voters are unfamiliar with the potential contenders, the Marquette poll shows.

Among the potential candidates, 12% of Wisconsinites had a favorable view of U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, 13% had an unfavorable view and 73% had no opinion. Businessman Eric Hovde is viewed favorably by 4% of Wisconsinites, unfavorably by 8% and 85% of respondents had no opinion. For former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, 25% had a favorable opinion, 23% had an unfavorable view and 50% had no opinion.

The poll surveyed 913 Wisconsinites registered to vote from June 8 to 13. The poll, which was conducted online and over the phone, has a 4.3% margin of error. The margin of error is 6.5% for questions posed only to Republicans, and 6% to questions posed only to Democrats.

The poll comes as Baldwin appears to be changing her strategy in the U.S. Senate.

Between January 2021 and January 2023, Baldwin voted with Biden's position 95% of the time, a FiveThirtyEight analysis found. Since then, as her election nears and Biden remains unpopular, she has voted with Biden's position 78% of the time.

"Tammy Baldwin is out of step with Wisconsin voters on every issue," National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson Tate Mitchell said, before seemingly chalking her recent rightward shift up to "inconsequential votes."

The issue of abortion is likely to feature heavily on airwaves during both the critical U.S. Senate and presidential contests, and Wisconsinites' support for legal abortion is increasing slightly.

In the latest Marquette poll, 32% want abortion legal in all cases, 34% want it legal in most cases, 25% want it illegal in most cases and 6% want it illegal in all cases. Late last year, 27% of respondents wanted 27% legal in all cases, 31% wanted it legal in most cases, 24% wanted it illegal in most cases and 11% wanted it illegal in all cases.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' popularity has grown from last year. Fifty-seven percent of Wisconsinites registered to vote approved of him, 39% disapproved of him and 4% didn't know. Last October, 46% approved of him, 47% didn't and 6% didn't know.

Forty percent of voters think the state is headed in the right direction, with 57% saying it's headed in the wrong track.