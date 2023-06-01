Republicans on the Legislature's powerful finance committee Thursday rejected Gov. Tony Evers' $750 million request to expand broadband in Wisconsin, saying federal funding for the project is on its way and service providers were already at capacity.

The GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee on Thursday voted 12-4 along party lines to reject Evers' request to spend nearly $350 million to fund a new engineering building on UW-Madison's campus, a top priority for the school.

The plan to axe the proposed engineering building was part of the committee's decision to reduce Evers' requested $3.75 billion budget for building projects — over half of which was allotted to the University of Wisconsin System — to nearly $2.4 billion, which committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said was the biggest amount set aside in at least 20 years.

The committee also approved setting aside $2 million to help Green Bay host the 2025 NFL draft, which supporters of the spending said would lead to a $94 million return for the state.

State broadband funds rejected

Republicans on Thursday rejected Evers' request to spend over $750 million in his budget to expand broadband, considering the federal funds the state will receive in several years to expand the service.

"I talked to a lot of providers in my area, and they're telling me that their pipeline is full," budget committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said, adding that he would prefer to wait and see how far broadband expansion could go using only federal funds before using state money.

Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback criticized the move, saying, "It's outrageous that Republicans have absolutely nothing to show for plans to actually address the pressing challenges facing our state—embarrassing doesn't begin to cover it."

Wisconsin has already used $145 million in federal funds allotted during the COVID-19 pandemic to expand broadband, state data shows.

Wisconsin could receive between $800 million to $1.1 billion to expand broadband through federal infrastructure legislation, but that money won't come until Wisconsin meets certain requirements, which could take several years, Public Service Commission spokesperson Meghan Sovey said.

"Thus, state funding is still needed to ensure Wisconsin can achieve the highest levels of deployment and that all homes and businesses have access to reliable, high-speed broadband," Sovey said.

Democrats derided the idea of waiting for federal money, saying Wisconsinites in rural areas could leave the state during the several years it may take for broadband to reach their area.

Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, also said the federal broadband program will have different targets and eligibility, adding that the potential state project could fill the gap to meet Wisconsinites' needs.

No engineering building

Republicans rejected Evers' proposal to spend $355 million on an engineering building at UW-Madison. Both UW-Madison and the University of Wisconsin System have listed the proposed building as their top priority in the state’s two-year budget.

Advocates for the move said limited space in the current engineering campus warranted the new building. The school's physical limitations mean it can currently accept only 1,200 new students out of 8,000 yearly applicants, but officials said there are around 2,000 worthy applicants each year.

The proposed engineering building would provide 340,000 square feet of flexible lab space adaptable to future technology needs. It was planned to be partially funded with $150 million in grants and gifts, but the System asked the state to borrow the rest.

Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, said Republicans can't say they care about the economy while refusing to fund an engineering building that could lead to more professionals working in Wisconsin. She suggested that not funding the building was driven by GOP backlash toward what conservatives consider liberal indoctrination on the UW-Madison campus.

In downsizing the budget, Republicans had to remove some worthy projects, Born said, adding that other good projects did get funding.

System spokesperson Mark Pitsch didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

University of Wisconsin System projects approved by Republicans include a $231 million science building at UW-Eau Claire and nearly $139 million to add to and renovate an academic hall at UW-Stout.

The budget committee also signed off on spending $285 million to replace the Camp Randall Sports Center — known as the Shell. The University of Wisconsin athletic department called for the replacement in hopes it would make the school more competitive in recruiting.

NFL draft funds approved

The GOP-led committee approved setting aside $2 million for the 2025 NFL draft, a proposal put forth by Republican Reps. David Steffen and Robert Cowles, both of Green Bay.

The lawmakers estimated in a memo to the committee that the draft will generate $94 million in state revenue, including $20 million directly in Green Bay.

The budget committee set aside $22 million for Department of Tourism marketing efforts, lower than the $37 million Evers requested. It also proposed giving the Department of Tourism $10 million more to bring events to Wisconsin, lower than the $30 million Evers requested.

Other approved projects

The GOP-led committee approved spending $78 million to build a juvenile corrections facility in Milwaukee, part of an effort to replace the embattled Lincoln Hills School in northern Wisconsin.

Considering that it will take years to build the replacement facility in Milwaukee, the committee also set aside $5.7 million to fund renovations at Lincoln Hills and its companion facility for girls, Copper Lake.

The committee also signed off on spending $1.2 million to plan replacing the state Capitol's cable system, which is linked to all telecommunications and computer networks within the building. Evers asked for $41 million for the project, not only to plan the project but to overhaul the Capitol with a new cable and fiber system.