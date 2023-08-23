Open containers of alcohol on all-terrain vehicles would be banned on highways, trails and any other ATV passage open to the public under a bipartisan bill that came before a Senate committee on Tuesday.

The bill, SB 262, comes as advocates and some Wisconsin lawmakers seek to confront the high levels of drinking and alcohol-related crashes in Wisconsin.

Under current law, all-terrain and utility terrain vehicle drivers are prohibited from driving if they have a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater. But unlike in cars, open drinking is not explicitly prohibited on or in ATVs and UTVs.

“This is obviously something that’s going to continue to be an issue if we do not address this inconsistency in our state statutes,” said Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, the lead author of the bill along with Rep. Jeff Mursau, R-Crivitz.

In 2022 there were 129 ATV crashes, resulting in 13 deaths and 124 injuries, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. In that same year there were 103 UTV crashes, resulting in 131 injuries and eight deaths. Alcohol was involved in five of the eight UTV crash deaths and at least four of the ATV deaths, according to the DNR.

Last year ATV and UTV drivers received 190 citations for driving while intoxicated, making it the fourth-most-cited offense related to those vehicles, the DNR found. And the department found alcohol was the top factor in fatal and non-fatal UTV crashes, the top factor in fatal ATV crashes and the second-most common factor in non-fatal ATV crashes, behind careless operation.

It’s not uncommon to find open drinks next to ATV and UTV drivers, DNR Lt. Jacob Holsclaw said at the public hearing.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Wisconsin Public Health Association, Wisconsin Professional Police Association and Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards have registered in support of the bill. No group has registered against it.

Spokespeople for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The latest measure, which several Democratic legislators support and sponsor, mirrors one that a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced in 2018, but didn’t receive passage or a public hearing.

“This bill is just common sense,” Wisconsin ATV/UTV Association President Randy Harden said. “We have UTV machinery riding through trail systems that meander through scenic, wooded forest lands. The trees do not make a friend when your UTV is smacked up against it.”

“This bill won’t solve every OWI problem,” Harden said. “But we feel it’s a step in the right direction. It’ll send a clear message to community decisionmakers that state leadership is aware of the current unsafe trend, taking a much-needed step that protects the riders, their families and the public at large.”

