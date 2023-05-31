Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A package of bills seeking to tighten sexual assault reporting and enforcement in the National Guard received a public hearing Wednesday, four years after an investigation found a litany of failings in how the Guard handled sexual assault and harassment allegations between 2009 and 2019.

The bills were produced by a study committee of legislators, Guard members, veterans and advocates in response to a scathing 2019 report by the National Guard Bureau's Office of Complex Investigations, which found the Guard's policies and procedures for handling allegations of sexual misconduct are out of date, ineffective, understaffed and in violation of federal rules.

"The study committee identified a number of areas in which legislation will complement the Guard's continuing efforts to ensure that the men and women who volunteer to serve our state and nation are able to do so in an environment that takes their safety seriously," Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, who chaired the study committee, said before the Assembly Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.

The federal review stemmed from allegations that officers with the Guard's 115th Fighter Wing, based at Madison's Truax Field, had dismissed at least six incidents of sexual assault or harassment.

The 2019 report led to the almost immediate resignation of then-Guard Adjutant General Donald Dunbar at the urging of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who would almost certainly sign the bills into law.

The report found that the Guard's decision to use its own investigators for sexual assault allegations instead of referring them to local law enforcement or other external authorities violated Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau policies. It also found that Guard officials failed to properly track sexual harassment allegations and that the Guard's sexual assault prevention policy hadn't complied with federal law since 2014.

One of the bills, AB 177, would clarify that local law enforcement, not the National Guard, has jurisdiction over sexual assaults. The measure also would prohibit officers from making sexual advances on trainees or recruits enlisted under a delayed entry program.

A second bill, AB 178 requires Guard officials to submit data annually on sexual assault allegations. Under the bill, the data must include a summary of training materials the Guard administers to prevent sexual assault and a summary of policies designed to prevent sexual assault.

Another bill, AB 179, would require the Guard to manage and track all "misconduct" cases. The Guard would have to determine what misconduct means under the bill.

"I am hopeful these bills will become law in a bipartisan manner and that we continue this focus on preventing misconduct and supporting survivors of sexual assault. We must send a clear message that our government recognizes, believes and always stands with survivors," Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said after the hearing.

The measures appeared to receive bipartisan support from the Assembly Veterans Committee.

One point of disagreement in the public hearing came from a lawmaker's objection to a section of AB 177 that would amend a provision that prohibited "conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman," by stripping "and a gentleman" from the language. The move is in line with the federal military justice code's removal of gender-specific language.

"My concern is for a thousand years the idea of gentlemen, gentlepeople leading our military has been part of the culture of the military," Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, said, adding that he would like to keep the word gentleman in Wisconsin law and add gentlelady.

Kurtz responded that in today's modern military the same standards apply to everybody, adding that prohibiting "conduct unbecoming an officer" is sufficient.