Republican bills coming before the Wisconsin Assembly on Wednesday would increase the maximum prison time for people who produce or sell drugs that cause another person's death and block a policy requiring students to get the meningitis vaccine.

Meanwhile in the Senate, lawmakers will vote on a package of bills targeting Wisconsin's unemployment benefits that Republicans say is an effort to address the state's longstanding workforce shortage. The bills largely mirror legislation passed by Republicans but vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers last session.

The Assembly is also scheduled to vote on a package of bills aimed at expediting processing times to get a license through the Department of Safety and Professional Services, which has come under fire for taking several months or longer to issue occupational licenses.

The legislation increasing drug death penalties, SB 101, comes after the state Department of Health Services last year reported a record 1,427 opioid overdose deaths in 2021, 16.3% more than the previous record in 2020 and more than twice the toll from six and seven years earlier. Health officials blame fentanyl for much of the increase.

The Senate already approved the legislation, 28-3. Assembly approval would send the bill to Evers' desk.

Under the proposal, the maximum penalty for causing another person's death by manufacturing, distributing or delivering many controlled substances, analogs of those substances, ketamine or flunitrazepam would increase from a 25-year prison sentence to a 40-year sentence. The maximum extended supervision period would also shift from 15 to 20 years under the new bill.

Vaccination rules

Both chambers are also likely to strike a recently implemented state policy requiring students to get the meningitis vaccine and medical providers to document a history of chickenpox in order for children to skip a vaccine against that disease. The measures, SB 228 and AB 229, have been opposed by medical groups like the Wisconsin Academy of Family Physicians, the Wisconsin Medical Society and the Wisconsin Association of School Nurses.

The Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules voted 6-4, along party lines, to suspend the state Department of Health Services rules, which were announced in early February. The suspension makes the provisions unenforceable through April 2024, according to the office of committee co-chair Sen. Steve Nass.

Wisconsin's most recent vaccination rates in child care centers and schools show a decline, as parents and providers put vaccinations on hold during the pandemic. That's the case in other states, too.

In the 2021-22 school year, 88.7% of students met the minimum immunization requirements, a 3.2% decrease from the previous year. Some 3.3% of students were behind schedule on their vaccinations, a 0.4% increase from the previous year. Data from this school year won't be available for a month or two, officials said.

Unemployment

Republicans revived a package of unemployment bills after voters in the April 4 election approved a nonbinding measure calling for people receiving taxpayer-funded benefits to work or seek work.

Bills before the Senate include AB 147, which would update state statutes for when an individual is discharged from employment for misconduct to also include instances involving destruction of an employer's records, theft or unauthorized possession of property, a violation of the employer's absenteeism policy or a violation of the employer's social media policy. Any individual who is fired for misconduct is not eligible for unemployment benefits.

AB 149 would require employers to inform the state workforce department of any ineligibility questions when notified of a claim for unemployment insurance. The bill would require DWD to consider reports of an individual declining a job offer or failing to attend a scheduled interview when determining a claimant's eligibility for benefits.

AB 150 would change references to "unemployment insurance" in state statutes to "reemployment assistance." The bill also would require DWD to enforce federal drug testing requirements for individuals claiming unemployment benefits in certain occupations. An individual who fails a drug test would be ineligible for benefits "until certain requalification criteria are satisfied or unless he or she enrolls in a substance abuse treatment program and undergoes a job skills assessment, and a claimant who declines to submit to a test is simply ineligible for benefits until he or she requalifies," according to the bill. Under the bill, DWD would have to create rules identifying occupations for which drug testing is required.

AB 152 would make various changes to how DWD operates, including requiring claimants to provide proof of identity when filing an initial unemployment insurance claim. The bill also would require DWD to expand call center hours if the volume of calls received increases dramatically.

The bills have already cleared the Assembly, meaning passage Wednesday would send the package to Evers. The governor vetoed similar versions of the bills last legislative session and is likely to do the same this time.

Energy source

The Senate will also vote on Assembly Bills 141 and 142, both of which passed the Assembly in April and would bar state agencies and local governments from prohibiting the sale or use of vehicles or equipment based on their power source.

Proponents of the proposals say they prevent state and local officials from pursuing efforts to mandate the phasing out of gas-powered vehicles, lawn mowers, snowblowers and the like. In Minnesota, Democratic lawmakers earlier this year introduced a bill to ban the sale of new gas-powered lawn mowers and other garden equipment by 2025.

Bill supporters have said there are no formal discussions in Wisconsin to prohibit the sale or use of gas-powered vehicles or equipment but pointed to initiatives like the Clean Economy Coalition of Wisconsin, which Evers formally launched earlier this year. The coalition's goals include advancing "policies that support a 100 percent carbon-free state by 2050."

The bills have been supported by more than a dozen organizations, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Kwik Trip Inc. and the American Petroleum Institute.

If passed by the Senate, the bills head to Evers' desk.

DSPS

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on a package of bills written by a study committee seeking to respond to persistent backlogs at the state agency that processes professional licenses, which department officials and Democratic lawmakers have long attributed to ongoing staffing shortages.

AB 200 would require the Department of Safety and Professional Services to update the Legislature on the time it takes to process applications for credentials, with additional data on when the department sought additional information, including arrest and criminal records, from applicants.

AB 201 would require the DSPS to update monthly on their website the time it takes to process applications for credentials, the number of applications over the past month and the number of applications accepted and denied.

AB 202 was designed to reduce the amount of time it takes for the department to review the legal records of people applying for credentials, exempting the department from reviewing certain past offenses.

AB 203 would specify that it's applicants' responsibility to submit materials to renew their credentials before the assigned date. It would also clarify that a person's license remains in effect if they submit a renewal application by the due date.

AB 204 would extend the renewal period from two years to four years for people in the health and business professions.

AB 205 would allow people in the business and health professions who are licensed in another state to work in Wisconsin under a preliminary credential while their application for a permanent credential is pending.

Finally, AB 206 would require the department to post on its website whether another state's credentials for health care workers would allow those workers to qualify for a health care credential in Wisconsin.