Debate over an extensive bill to expand state funding to Wisconsin communities has now shifted to the Senate as officials representing Milwaukee and other cities, and police and fire departments, warn of the dire need for legislative consensus on the increased funds.

The Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection held a public hearing Tuesday on the original version of the bill, which would boost state aid to local governments by roughly $227 million, after Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, last week signaled amended legislation sent by Assembly Republicans to his chamber was unlikely to pass his caucus.

Speaking to the committee Tuesday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said his city’s budget situation is “dire,” noting that mounting pension obligations have put Milwaukee “on a path to catastrophic budget cuts” that would have to be made by 2025 if funding is not increased.

Those cuts, which the city has been able to largely stave off using pandemic relief funds, would likely be made to city services and police and fire staffing, he noted.

“If this does not happen, we have a lot of other tough decisions to make and none of them are positive,” said bill co-author Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma.

But while lawmakers have largely supported the effort to use a portion of the state’s sales tax to increase local aid to cities and counties, division has surfaced between GOP leaders over a component in the bill allowing Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to increase their local sales tax revenue.

“Clearly, there’s been lines drawn between our two houses,” said Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron.

At its core, the measure would boost local aid by diverting 20% of the state’s 5% sales tax to local communities through Wisconsin’s shared revenue program. If signed into law, future state aid to communities and counties would be directly tied to the state sales tax.

The amended bill passed last week by the Assembly maintained provisions allowing Milwaukee County to increase its 0.5% sales tax by 0.375 percentage points and Milwaukee to impose a 2% sales tax to fund pension debt — but only if voters approve those increases.

Before voting on the bill last Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, declared his chamber was done negotiating on the matter. LeMahieu later called Vos’ comments “unfortunate” and said the Senate will draft its own version of the bill.

“While Speaker Vos may have drawn a line in the sand, my caucus certainly hasn’t and we will continue to negotiate in good faith for the betterment of our local communities and our state,” Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said in a statement.

The version of the bill before the Senate committee still includes the public vote provision, but LeMahieu has supported having such local sales tax increases passed by the Milwaukee City Council and Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ spokesperson Britt Cudaback said last week the governor thought the public vote requirement was “likely untenable,” given Milwaukee’s urgent financial needs. Evers said earlier this month he would veto the local aid bill if Republicans didn’t increase state funding while also removing items that add restrictions for local governments.

Johnson urged lawmakers Tuesday to move the local tax increase measure from a public vote to one by the city council and county board. He noted that a public vote “has a significant element of uncertainty.”

Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, also recommended the local sales tax increase authority be granted to Milwaukee and Milwaukee County.

“There is simply no time for the city of Milwaukee to wait and perhaps take several kicks at this cat,” Deschane said. “It has to be done. It will not be an easy vote for them, but it needs to be done.”

Created in 1911 alongside the state income tax, Wisconsin’s shared revenue program initially provided local municipalities 70% of state income tax collections, while counties and the state received the remaining 20% and 10%, respectively, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The percentage of income tax revenue allocated to local entities has plummeted over the years and has remained essentially unchanged for nearly three decades despite overall growth in tax revenues, according to a February report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.