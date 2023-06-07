State agencies and local governments would be barred from prohibiting the sale or use of vehicles or equipment based on their power source under bills passed Wednesday by the Republican-controlled state Senate.

The Senate voted along party lines to send Assembly Bills 141 and 142, both of which passed the Assembly in April, to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who said earlier this year such a ban seemed unnecessary in Wisconsin.

Proponents of the proposals say they prevent state and local officials from pursuing efforts to mandate the phasing out of gas-powered vehicles, lawn mowers, snow blowers and the like. In Minnesota, Democratic lawmakers earlier this year introduced a bill to ban the sale of new gas-powered lawn mowers and other garden equipment by 2025.

Bill supporters have said there are no formal discussions in Wisconsin to prohibit the sale or use of gas-powered vehicles or equipment but pointed to initiatives like the Clean Economy Coalition of Wisconsin, which Evers formally launched earlier this year. The coalition's goals include advancing "policies that support a 100 percent carbon-free state by 2050."

The bills have been supported by more than a dozen organizations, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Kwik Trip Inc. and the American Petroleum Institute.

