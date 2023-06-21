A bill before the state Assembly on Wednesday would increase testing of Wisconsin students in an effort to address lagging reading proficiency scores.

However, the measure could be heading for a veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who rejected a similar measure last session.

The GOP-controlled Assembly also is slated to vote on a proposal that would eliminate property taxes for the Wisconsin Technical College System in favor of directing all tax dollars through the Legislature. Lawmakers also are expected to vote on a bipartisan measure that would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control and another that would overhaul regulations for the state's alcohol industry.

Reading bill

Assembly Bill 321 proposes spending $50 million to create a new literacy office, hire reading coaches and help cover the cost of new phonics-based reading curricula in Wisconsin schools.

Bill authors have said the measure is intended to address low reading readiness scores among Wisconsin students. National research found roughly two out of every three Wisconsin students in fourth and eighth grades last year failed to test at proficient or above in reading.

The bill largely mirrors legislation Republicans passed last session that was ultimately vetoed by Evers. The new bill still increases the number of reading readiness assessments pupils in 4K through second grade must complete, but it now includes state funding to address concerns raised by the state Department of Public Instruction that the previous bill amounted to an unfunded mandate.

The bill originally would have held back students who score poorly on their third-grade reading assessment, but bill author Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, amended the measure last week to only require those students to take part in summer instruction or repeat third-grade reading courses while in fourth grade.

Despite the change, Evers and DPI still oppose the bill.

"Simply retaining a student in third-grade reading is a retention policy and that is not something DPI can support," Laura Adams, senior policy adviser for the state Department of Public Instruction, said last week.

Lawmakers approved setting aside the $50 million as part of a sweeping education funding bill that passed both chambers earlier this month. Kitchens said $10 million would be spent to hire 64 full-time equivalent literacy coaches who have expertise "in science-based early literacy instruction and instructional practices and have instructional experience in grades kindergarten to 12," according to an analysis of the bill by the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.

The bill also would create a Council on Early Literacy Curricula within DPI that would be charged with recommending early literacy curricula and instructional materials to be used in schools. The council would consist of nine members, with three selected by the state superintendent and three chosen by each of the leaders of the GOP-controlled Assembly and Senate.

That curricula would focus on the "science of reading," a method for teaching children to read that is more focused on phonics, which is based on the relationships of sounds and words. Many Wisconsin schools teach reading through a "balanced literacy" method, which can include more focus on whole language and reading.

If passed by the Assembly, the measure would head to the Senate before eventually going to Evers' desk. If passed as currently written, the bill is likely to be vetoed by the governor.

Technical college revenue

Another bill before the Assembly would remove one of Wisconsin Technical College System's revenue sources, thanks to an amendment added to the legislation last week by Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview.

Assembly Bill 2 was introduced back in February as legislation designed to eliminate the state's personal property tax, an outdated tax businesses pay on furnishings and other equipment. Macco's amendment would eliminate property taxes for the state's technical college system.

System President Morna Foy said the measure will remove local control that allows each of the system's 16 schools to pivot programming to fit the needs of its respective district. In 2022, it received $585 million in local taxes.

A massive bipartisan local aid measure sent by the Legislature to Evers last week also includes provisions to eliminate the personal property tax.

Birth control

Proponents of Assembly Bill 176 — which comes before the Assembly on Wednesday and has been backed by Democrats and Republicans — say the measure would lead to fewer unplanned pregnancies and abortions in Wisconsin.

Under current law, only doctors can prescribe hormonal birth control. The proposal would allow pharmacists to prescribe hormonal contraceptive patches, other "self-administered oral hormonal" contraceptives or birth control pills, according to the bill.

Pharmacists only would be able to provide birth control to individuals who are at least 18 years old and only after the patient has completed a self-assessment and blood pressure screening. Pharmacists would have to notify the patient's primary care provider after a prescription has been approved.

Legislative debate surrounding birth control has amplified in the state since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer, a ruling that dealt a considerable blow to abortion rights advocates across Wisconsin.

The elimination of Roe left in place legislation first passed in 1849 that has been widely interpreted as a near-complete ban on abortion, with an exception only for saving the mother's life. The law is the subject of ongoing litigation aimed at clarifying whether it remains in effect in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision.

If passed Wednesday, the bill would head to the Republican-controlled Senate.

Alcohol industry

Another bill before the Assembly would make significant regulatory changes for Wisconsin's alcohol industry — a proposal that's been supported by a long list of producers, retailers and wholesalers that brew, supply and sell beer, wine and spirits.

Assembly Bill 304 would, among other measures, transfer all alcohol beverage regulations to a newly created Division of Alcohol Beverages within the state Department of Revenue. The new division would enforce state laws that pertain to breweries, wineries and distilleries, as well as retailers and distributors of alcoholic beverages.

Currently, alcohol in Wisconsin is distributed and sold through a roughly 90-year-old, three-tier system in which producers of beer, wine and spirits sell to wholesalers, who then sell the products to retailers to sell to consumers.

The three-tiered system was created in the 1930s to prevent monopolies by barring any one company from producing and selling alcohol at the wholesale level. The framework has been a point of criticism over the years for failing to keep up with the changing industry and growing businesses in craft beers or wedding barns.

Under the bill, the new division would be able to appoint "special agents" and other employees to carry out permitting, as well as audits, enforcement, education and legal functions. The bill stipulates that any agents employed by the division cannot have any financial interest in the alcoholic beverage industry.

The bill would allow brewers to operate retail locations without tap rooms to sell beer and expand hours of operations for wineries, allowing those establishments to stay open as late as bars.

Another component in the bill would require wedding barns, or venues that sell or provide alcohol for special events, to secure a permit or alcohol license to operate.

If passed Wednesday, the measure heads to the state Senate.

