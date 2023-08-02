After nearly 15 years with the state Department of Justice, Ann Peacock has been appointed to a seat on the Dane County Circuit Court, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.
Peacock, a Fitchburg resident who most recently served as a unit director in the state Department of Justice, will fill the court's Branch 12 seat, left vacant by Judge Chris Taylor's election to the Wisconsin 4th District Court of Appeals, in April.
“It has been my privilege to serve the people of Wisconsin for nearly 15 years, and I look forward to continuing that service," Peacock said in a statement. "As a judge, I will use fairness and compassion as my guideposts to ensure that all are treated equally under the law.”
Peacock will complete the remainder of Taylor's term, which ends July 31, 2024.
Evers said Peacock "brings a strong work ethic, commitment to public service, and extensive civil litigation experience to the bench."
“She will be an excellent judge for the people of Dane County," the Democratic governor added.
Peacock's legal career began in 2003 as an associated with Foley and Lardner, where she focused on commercial litigation and employment law.
She joined the state Department of Justice five years later as an assistant attorney general, and in 2018 she was promoted to deputy director of the department's civil litigation unit, according to a press release. In 2019, Peacock became a unit director, managing a 45-person team. She focused on civil rights, torts and employment law while with the state DOJ.
"Ann regularly offers creative, collaborative resolutions to meet the needs of any given situation," Lara Sutherlin, administrator of the state DOJ's division of legal services, said in a statement. "As a steadfast public servant, she takes seriously her obligation to achieve fair and just resolutions to complicated problems.”
