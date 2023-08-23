MILWAUKEE — Ahead of the first Republican primary debate of the 2024 presidential cycle, fans of former President Donald Trump outside of Fiserv Forum said they want to hear candidates speak about national issues, not Trump.

"I hope that the debate isn't entirely about Trump and whatever's going on around him," said Brian Carlson, who drove four hours from Indiana for the debate. "I hope we could focus on issues and the guys that have plans for the future."

Carlson said he wants to hear about "things that affect me — the price of food and gas, what's going on with inflation under the (President Joe) Biden administration."

Though other candidates' supporters were present around Milwaukee in the run-up to the debate, in the early afternoon Wednesday Trump fans and surrogates — including U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla, and Donald Trump Jr. — comprised most of the small crowd gathered outside Fiserv Forum.

That crowd included a man from Beaver Dam holding an edited image of a miniature version of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sitting on former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's lap. Christie has been among Trump's harshest Republican critics, and DeSantis has been widely considered Trump's main Republican presidential rival.

Trump supporters were also the only people surrounding a DeSantis bus, where UW-Madison student and Trump volunteer William Blathras said it didn't bother him that the former president isn't attending the debate.

"He's got a clear lead in the polls. He kind of proved himself in 2016 when he won his presidency," he said. "It's the president's decision, but we respect it and we're here to show our support regardless."

Like Carlson, Blathras said he hopes to see a lot of discussion about the issues and no Trump bashing.

"That'd be really disheartening to see, really," he said.

The debate will be broadcast live on the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and foxnews.com on Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Candidates expected to be on the stage are DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.