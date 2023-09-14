Planned Parenthood will resume offering abortion services in Wisconsin on Monday after a Dane County judge ruled in early July that the 1849 law widely interpreted as a near-complete abortion ban doesn’t apply to abortions at all.

The move marks a massive win for liberals and abortion rights supporters, 15 months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade led to the immediate shuttering of abortion services statewide.

The organization's announcement comes as Dane County Judge Diane Schlipper appears slated to issue an order in the coming weeks prohibiting prosecutors from going after abortion providers under the 1849 law. That lawsuit may eventually be decided in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

"Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is confident in our decision to resume abortion care in Wisconsin," Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin president Tanya Atkinson said in a video posted Thursday. "Abortion is health care, and the people of Wisconsin have been without this critical health care since Roe was overturned."

The organization will resume its abortion services in Madison and Milwaukee on Monday, but not in its Sheboygan clinic until the organization can address staffing and logistics issues, likely in the coming weeks.

The Planned Parenthood clinics will operate under Wisconsin laws that ban abortions 20 weeks after "probable fertilization." Women seeking abortions would have to first take an ultrasound, have a counseling period and wait a full day before the procedure. For pill abortions, patients would have to schedule two visits with the same physician — one for a counseling appointment and one to get the pills. Laws prohibit telehealth visits and mailing the abortion bill to the patient.

"While this is an important first step on the path, there is a long pathway ahead to protect abortion for the long term and to really expand access and remove unnecessary barriers," Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Legal Director Michelle Velasquez said.

Spokespeople for the organization said appointments would be immediately available but that it wasn't clear how long the wait times would be.

"This is critically important news for Wisconsin women and patients across our state," Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said.

Anti-abortion advocates were incensed by the announcement, which came before any court issued an injunction preventing prosecutors from enforcing the 1849 law for abortions.

"The action on the part of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin today is presumptuous," said Julaine Appling, director of the anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action. "Because there has been no court action putting an injunction on the enforceability of the law, there's been no legislative action revoking the law, that law is enforceable."

"It's tragic," Appling said about the resumption of abortion services in Wisconsin. "During the time that this law has been respected, we've calculated that there have been thousands and thousands of babies saved."

Appling said she'll consider intervening in the current lawsuit at it moves through the courts.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he will "pray tonight for all the unborn children who will no longer have the opportunity to be born because of the decisions that politicians are making."

Planned Parenthood attorneys as well as other abortion advocates told the Wisconsin State Journal in July that abortion services were likely just a couple months away from resuming, given Schlipper's earlier ruling.

Lexy Ware, call-line coordinator for POWERS, a Madison group that helps women access abortions, said the resumption of abortions in the state will remove an “undue burden” on residents.

“It’s going to make it much easier for people, not having to travel out of state anymore,” said Ware, whose group is called Pregnancy Options Wisconsin: Education, Resources and Support.

But she noted that Wisconsin still has numerous abortion restrictions, including a 24-hour waiting period, a required ultrasound before an abortion, a ban on telemedicine delivery of medication abortions and a ban on abortions for minors without parental consent unless the minor receives a court-issued waiver.

“We go back to some of the same problems we faced before,” Ware said. “It’s not like Wisconsin ever had the best laws in place when it came to women and pregnant people needing abortions.”

Jeanne Bissell, president of the Rockford Family Planning Foundation, lauded Planned Parenthood’s decision to offer abortions again in Wisconsin. But she said it doesn’t change the foundation’s plan to open a clinic providing surgical and medication abortions, and other care, soon in Rockford, Illinois.

The plan materialized in response to the suspension of abortions in Wisconsin 15 months ago. Another Rockford clinic, which offers only medication abortions, opened in January.

“The more access, the better,” said Bissell, of Fitchburg. “We want to continue to improve and increase access to comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion care, throughout the Midwest.”

What Planned Parenthood's announcement means For 15 months, since the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion has been unavailable in Wisconsin in the vast majority of cases

In early July, a Dane County judge ruled that the 1849 law widely interpreted as a near-complete abortion ban didn't, in fact, apply to abortions at all

Given that ruling, Planned Parenthood announced it would resume its Wisconsin abortion services beginning Sept. 18

That will mark the first time abortion will be widely available in Wisconsin since June 2022

Lawsuit ongoing

The Planned Parenthood decision comes about 15 months after Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court alleging the 1849 ban wasn't applicable to abortions because later bans conflicted with the earlier one.

Separately, physicians who intervened as plaintiffs in the lawsuit alleged that a Wisconsin Supreme Court case already made clear that the 1849 law applied to feticide, not abortion.

The defendants in the ongoing lawsuit are the prosecutors in the counties where abortion was widely available before the decision overturning Roe: Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm.

Urmanski sought to dismiss the lawsuit earlier this year, saying the plaintiffs lacked standing in the case.

Beyond rejecting Urmanski's motion to dismiss the case, Schlipper in her July ruling repeatedly referred to the 1994 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that found the 1849 law applies only to feticide, not abortion.

“There is no such thing as an ‘1849 Abortion Ban’ in Wisconsin," Schlipper stated in that ruling.

She also referred to a dictionary that defines feticide as killing a fetus usually by “assaulting and battering the mother,” which she said is “different from the technical definition of abortion.”

“The meaning of ‘feticide’ is not ambiguous — (the 1849 law) does not prohibit a consensual medical abortion,” she said.

Kaul since sought a final ruling to decide whether the 1849 law can apply to abortions. That ruling, which is widely expected to prohibit prosecutors from going after abortion providers under the 1849 law, could come in the next several weeks.

State Journal reporter David Wahlberg contributed to this report.

The Supreme Court fight over an abortion pill: What's next? Intro What is mifepristone? How did the case get started? How did the case get to the Supreme Court? What could happen next? A closer look