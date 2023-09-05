Legislative proposals and potential action on elections and the Wisconsin Supreme Court from Wisconsin’s lawmaking body could dramatically reshape the state ahead of the 2024 election.

Here are seven things to watch out for from the Legislature in the coming months.

Could the Assembly impeach Janet Protasiewicz?

Liberal groups have filed two lawsuits since August directly with the Wisconsin Supreme Court seeking to redraw Wisconsin’s legislative maps, which heavily favor Republicans.

Democrats are confident about winning those cases now that Justice Janet Protasiewicz joined the court, giving it a 4-3 liberal majority. If the plaintiffs are successful, the case could significantly reduce Republicans’ legislative majority.

But legislative Republicans are demanding Protasiewicz recuse herself from those cases, arguing that by repeatedly calling the current maps “rigged” she has all but decided the cases already.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he would consider impeaching Protasiewicz if she doesn’t recuse herself from the redistricting cases.

The Assembly can impeach an official with a majority vote “based on specific reasons: corrupt conduct in office or for the commission of a crime or misdemeanor,” according to a Wisconsin Legislative Council memo.

The Senate could then remove an official with a two-thirds vote. That would allow Gov. Tony Evers to appoint another justice, likely a liberal one.

Another potential path for impeachment may be more effective for Republican efforts to keep liberals from controlling the court.

Since impeached officials must immediately stop performing their official duties, the Assembly could impeach Protasiewicz but the Senate could delay taking action on removing her from office. That way, Protasiewicz couldn’t sit on the redistricting case but Evers would not be able to replace her.

Will the Legislature try to fire Meagan Wolfe?

For the past three years, Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe has borne the brunt of Republican criticism about the 2020 election.

Despite recounts and court cases verifying the validity and lack of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Republicans have said Wolfe’s actions have led to a lack of election security in Wisconsin. They have also blamed actions taken by the Wisconsin elections commissioners on Wolfe, despite her only having an administrative role.

Now the Senate may be laying the groundwork to take a vote to fire Wolfe ahead of the 2024 presidential election, despite arguments that such a vote is not legally before the Legislature.

In June, the Wisconsin Election Commission’s three Republican members voted to reappoint Wolfe, while the agency’s three Democratic members abstained from voting in an effort to prevent a majority vote that would send Wolfe’s reappointment to the GOP-controlled state Senate, where Republicans could reject the nomination and effectively oust Wolfe.

The next day, Senate Republicans adopted a resolution declaring Wolfe has been nominated for reappointment by the bipartisan commission. Senate GOP leaders argue the commission’s three votes supporting her nomination, paired with three votes to abstain, constitutes a majority.

Senate Resolution 3, adopted in June, declares that Wolfe has been nominated for reappointment by the bipartisan commission, even though she didn’t receive approval from the majority of the commission’s members.

Both Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Legislature’s attorneys have said there is no legal nomination for the committee to consider since she didn’t receive a majority vote.

At a public hearing Tuesday, the Senate Elections Committee chair, Sen. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, said he wasn’t sure whether the chamber would hold a vote to fire Wolfe.

If the Senate does seek to fire Wolfe, lawsuits disputing the move would almost certainly follow.

Medical marijuana may come to fruition

The Assembly is crafting a medical marijuana proposal that lawmakers hope to release this fall, Vos said.

It’s unclear what exactly that bill will look like, but it could be similar to a medical marijuana proposal that — for the first time under a GOP-controlled Legislature — received a public hearing last year.

That bill would have permitted medical marijuana for people with conditions including Crohn’s disease, glaucoma, cancer, AIDS, multiple sclerosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The measure would have permitted only non-smokable forms of marijuana.

Both Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, have said their chambers would support some version of a medical marijuana proposal. But it’s unlikely to be as lenient as other states’ medical marijuana programs that allow the substance for minor health conditions and permit a smokeable form of it.

Most Wisconsinites support legalizing cannabis. An October 2022 Marquette Law School Poll found 64% of registered voters in Wisconsin, including 43% of Republicans, want marijuana to be fully legalized. A 2019 Marquette Law School Poll found 83% of Wisconsinites said medical marijuana with a doctor’s prescription should be legal.

Another push for a tax cut

Despite Evers already vetoing a similar proposal, Republicans on Tuesday reintroduced a measure to cut taxes for many Wisconsin residents and retirees. That measure may come up during the Assembly’s scheduled floor sessions on Sept. 12 or 14.

The estimated $2.9 billion tax cut proposal, Assembly Bill 386, would reduce the 5.3% income tax rate covering individuals earning between $27,630 and $304,000, and married filers earning between $36,840 and $405,000 to 4.4%.

It would also remove taxes on up to $100,000 that people age 67 or older receive from retirement income. That amount would be up to $150,000 for married couples who are both at least 67.

It’s unclear whether Evers would sign the bill into law. Evers’ office said signing the bill into law could sacrifice over $2 billion in federal funding received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Evers told WAOW-TV that despite those concerns he’ll still consider supporting the bill.

Keeping the Brewers in Wisconsin

For months, Wisconsin elected officials have been seeking ways to keep the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin as team management says they may leave the state if the Brewers don’t receive funding to repair the team’s stadium.

Republicans have said a bill to address the issue will be coming this fall. Legislative Republicans earlier this year rejected Evers’ budget proposal to spend $290 million of the state’s projected surplus on repairs to American Family Field in exchange for the team extending its lease in Milwaukee.

The upcoming measure will fund repairs largely through income taxes paid by the Milwaukee Brewers and visiting players, Vos has said.

A preliminary version of the $698 million proposal includes $463 million coming from taxes paid by baseball players and team personnel, another $100 million from the team to pay rent and $135 million from local governments, Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, told WisPolitics. In exchange for the funding, the team would extend its lease by 27 years, Brooks told WisPolitics.

Overhauling Wisconsin’s alcohol system

The regulation of Wisconsin’s alcohol industry would be overhauled under a bipartisan proposal supported by the state’s largest producers and wholesalers that awaits Senate approval before going to Evers’ desk.

The measure, Assembly Bill 304, would transfer all alcohol beverage regulations to a newly created Division of Alcohol Beverages within the state Department of Revenue. The new division would enforce state laws that pertain to breweries, wineries and distilleries, as well as retailers and distributors of alcoholic beverages.

The bill passed the Assembly in June.

Under the bill, the new division would be able to appoint “special agents” and other employees to carry out permitting, as well as audits, enforcement, education and legal functions. The bill stipulates that any agents employed by the division cannot have any financial interest in the alcoholic beverage industry.

The bill would allow brewers to operate retail locations without tap rooms to sell beer and expand hours of operations for wineries, allowing those establishments to stay open as late as bars.

Another component in the bill would require wedding barns, or venues that sell or provide alcohol for special events, to secure a permit or alcohol license to operate. People operating wedding barns said the bill would effectively eliminate their businesses.

Child care bills

Evers has repeatedly called for funding programs to support child care business owners across Wisconsin as they face worker shortages and burnout.

Republicans have rejected Evers’ call to spend over $360 million on those programs, but last week they released a package of six bills seeking to address the issue.

One of the draft bills would allow parents and guardians of children younger than 13 years old to create a tax-exempt account for child care expenses. Under the measure parents, family members and others would be able to contribute a combined $10,000 to that account per year, and those contributions would be tax deductible.

Another draft bill would create a revolving loan program for child care centers. The program would allow the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to provide up to $30,000 interest-free loans for in-home providers and up to $100,000 for other providers.

The other would create new categories of child care providers, adjust the ratio of children to child care workers at group child care centers regulated by the Department of Children and Families, and lower the minimum age of child care workers.