The 1849 feticide law that was widely interpreted as a near-complete abortion ban doesn't apply to consensual abortions at all, a Dane County judge ruled Friday.

A physician providing an abortion only commits a crime "after the fetus ... reaches viability," which is around 20 weeks post-fertilization, Dane County Judge Diane Schlipper said.

"There is no such thing as an '1849 Abortion Ban' in Wisconsin," she said.

Schlipper's statements shooting down the purported ban came in her ruling rejecting a defendant's motion to dismiss Democrats' case seeking to clarify whether the 1849 feticide law, 940.04, applies to abortions.

While the immediate implications of the ruling weren't immediately clear, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin stated they were evaluating their options "in providing abortion care as soon as we can."

“We'll move promptly to obtain a declaratory judgment to ensure that physicians can provide health care that Wisconsin patients need," Diane Welsh, who represents physicians in the case, said. "I hope this ruling makes clear that no Wisconsin prosecutor should be contemplating any prosecution for abortion under 940.04."

The case for now will stay in Dane County court, but it's likely to be appealed eventually to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which will have a liberal majority come August 1.

"This is good news and a critical step in our fight to end our state’s criminal abortion ban and restore the reproductive freedom women had before (the ruling overturning abortion rights nationwide)," Gov. Tony Evers said.

Attorney General Josh Kaul, who filed the case, said the court's "thorough decision makes clear that (the 1849 law) should not be interpreted to criminalize consensual abortions."

Heather Weininger, executive director of the anti-abortion group Wisconsin Right to Life, called the ruling "a devastating setback in our ongoing fight to protect Wisconsin’s preborn children."

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion providers in Wisconsin immediately stopped providing the service given the 1849 statute, which was widely interpreted as a law banning abortions in every case with an exception only when the mother's life is at risk.

Kaul filed the lawsuit last June, seeking to have courts dismiss the 174-year-old law.

He originally filed the case against Republican legislative leaders, but changed the defendants to the district attorneys representing the counties that had abortion clinics before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe.

The plaintiffs in the case alleged defendant Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski threatened to prosecute physicians under the 1849 law, 940.04, for providing abortions.

"Urmanski has no authority to do this" because the law doesn't apply to abortions, Schlipper said in her ruling Friday.

In his lawsuit, Kaul alleged the 1849 law conflicts with a 1985 statute that sought to regulate abortion during the Roe era.

That later law, 940.15, prohibits abortions after fetal viability but includes an exception to protect the mother's life and health — both provisions that were largely in place nationally after the high court decided Roe in 1973.

In her order rejecting Urmanski's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Schlipper refers to a 1994 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that found the 1849 law only applies to feticide, not abortion.

"Further, any attempt to apply it to a physician performing a consensual abortion after viability would be inconsistent with the newer sec. 940.15 which limits such action and establishes penalties for it," the 1994 ruling, State v. Black, stated.

The ruling pertained to one of the two provisions in the 1849 law that Kaul is challenging.

Two provisions of the challenged law prohibit anyone besides the mother from intentionally destroying a fetus. One prohibits the destruction of an "unborn child," while the other prohibits the destruction of an "unborn quick child," or a fetus that has reached viability. Violations of the prohibitions are subject to different punishments.

The provision prohibiting the killing of an unborn quick child "is not an abortion statute," the Wisconsin Supreme Court held in 1994. "It makes no mention of an abortive type procedure. Rather, it proscribes the intentional criminal act of feticide: the intentional destruction of an unborn quick child presumably without the consent of the mother."

In her Friday ruling, Schlipper said that despite the slight wording differences of the two provisions in that 174-year-old law, the 1849 law is "a feticide statute only."

This breaking story will be updated.

