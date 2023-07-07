The 1849 feticide law that was widely interpreted as a near-complete abortion ban doesn't apply to consensual abortions at all, a Dane County judge said Friday.

A physician providing an abortion only commits a crime "after the fetus ... reaches viability," which is around 20 weeks post-fertilization, Dane County Judge Diane Schlipper said.

"There is no such thing as an '1849 Abortion Ban' in Wisconsin," she said.

Schlipper's statements shooting down the purported ban came in her ruling rejecting defendant Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski's motion to dismiss Democrats' case seeking to clarify whether the 1849 feticide law applies to abortions.

Schlipper also dismissed Democrats' claims in the lawsuit that are premised on the assertion that the 1849 law applies to abortions because she asserted in her lawsuit that the law only applies to feticides.

The case for now will stay in Dane County court, but it's likely to be appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which will have a liberal majority as of August 1.

"This is good news and a critical step in our fight to end our state’s criminal abortion ban and restore the reproductive freedom women had before (the ruling overturning abortion rights nationwide)," Gov. Tony Evers said.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion providers in Wisconsin immediately stopped providing the service given the 1849 statute, which was widely interpreted as a law banning abortions in every case with an exception only when the mother's life is at risk.

Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit the case last June, alleging the 1849 law conflicts with a 1985 law that sought to regulate abortion during the Roe era.

That later law, 940.15, prohibits abortions after fetal viability but includes an exception to protect the mother's life or health, both provisions that were largely in place nationally after the high court decided Roe in 1973.

Kaul also alleged that the earlier ban went unenforced for so long that it has been effectively nullified.

In her ruling rejecting defendant Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Schlipper refers to a 1994 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that found the 1849 law only regards feticide, not abortion.

"Further, any attempt to apply it to a physician performing a consensual abortion after viability would be inconsistent with the newer sec. 940.15 which limits such action and establishes penalties for it," the 1994 ruling, State v. Black, stated.

The ruling pertained to one of the two provisions in the 1849 law Kaul is challenging related to killing a fetus.

Two provisions of the challenged law prohibit anyone besides the mother from intentionally destroying a fetus. One prohibits the destruction of an "unborn child," while the other prohibits the destruction of an "unborn quick child," or a fetus that has reached viability. Violations of the prohibitions are subject to different punishments.

The provision prohibiting the killing of an unborn quick child "is not an abortion statute," the Wisconsin Supreme Court held in 1994. "It makes no mention of an abortive type procedure. Rather, it proscribes the intentional criminal act of feticide: the intentional destruction of an unborn quick child presumably without the consent of the mother."

In her Friday ruling, Schlipper said that despite the slight differences of the two provisions, the 1849 law is "a feticide statute only."

This breaking story will be updated.

