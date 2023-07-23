A plane carrying two people crashed into marshland Saturday night in Fond du Lac County, the Fond Du Lac County Sheriff's Office reported.

The crash was reported in the area of Highway 49 and Hemp Road in the town of Waupun, shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Rescue teams from Fond du Lac County used UTVs to locate the plane, which had crashed into a large marsh area that was difficult to access, according to Sgt. Andrew Kohlmann.

The plane – a single-engine ERCO Ercoupe – was headed to Oshkosh from Texas when the engine suddenly lost power about 10 minutes away from its destination, leading the pilot to make an emergency landing, according to Kohlmann. It had last left an airport in Cedar Rapids about two hours before the crash.

One of the plane's wings was damaged in the crash.

The 76-year-old male pilot and 71-year-old male copilot, both of Texas, were rescued. The pilot was treated for a possible shoulder injury.

The crash is still under investigation.