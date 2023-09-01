The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warned that most of Wisconsin is under an elevated risk for fires due to dry conditions and the weather forecast.

Warming temperatures, low relative humidity, and southerly winds gusting up to around 20 mph will bring elevated fire weather conditions Friday, and additional fire weather conditions are expected on Saturday and Sunday as the warming trend continues and winds get breezier.

Highs across southern Wisconsin are expected to reach the 80s Friday and the 90s Saturday through Tuesday, with no rain expected, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the latest fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website, the southern half of Wisconsin plus a little more is under high fire danger, and the rest of the state to the north is under moderate fire danger.

On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire.