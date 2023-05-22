Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate the number of elk in the state will grow to more than 500 animals by July.
The Department of Natural Resources began reintroducing elk to the state in 1995 by importing 25 animals to the Clam Lake region. The agency began another reintroduction effort in 2014 that called for importing up to 150 elk from Kentucky to bolster the Clam Lake herd and establish a second herd in Jackson County.
The DNR authorized the first modern-day elk hunt in 2018 after the Clam Lake herd surpassed 200 animals.
According to a report that DNR biologists plan to present to the agency board Wednesday, the Jackson County herd should stand at around 155 to 160 elk by the time the calving season is over in July. The Clam Lake herd should stand at around 355 animals by that time.
The Jackson County herd lost at least 13 elk in 2022. Seven animals were killed in car crashes, and two were harvested illegally. The remaining four died of sickness or reasons unknown, according to the DNR report.
People are also reading…
So far this year, two elk have died in car crashes, two to predation and another died of unknown causes.
At least 20 elk in the Clam Lake herd are known to have perished since last summer, according to the report. Hunters killed eight animals legally, wolves killed another seven elk, one elk drowned, a bear killed another and one calf died of malnutrition. The cause of death of the last elk is unknown.
The DNR plans to set an eight-bull quota in the Clam Lake area for this fall's hunting season, with four elk for state-licensed hunters and four for Chippewa tribal hunters. No hunting season will be offered for the Jackson County herd.
Environmental reporter Chris Hubbuch's favorite stories of 2022
It's hard to pick just five, but these are some of the most important -- and fun -- stories from 2022.
The DNR estimates Wisconsin has more than 420 lakes with the cool, dark waters where walleye thrive. By 2089, may be just four.
Hot potato: PFAS contamination lingers at burn pits as city, county, National Guard contest responsibility
Madison and Dane County have reputations as environmentally-conscious communities, but neither government is rushing to clean up toxic pollutants.
With incentives for both businesses and consumers, it's hard to overstate the significance of this historic $369 billion federal investment in…
Who hasn't fantasized about leaving it all behind and hitting the road? This couple actually did it.
Most city trees that get cut down end up in the chipper, but a network of urban wood producers works to find better uses for this carbon-trapp…