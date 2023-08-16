The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Sauk County authorities said they are investigating the death of man at Devil’s Lake State Park on Tuesday that was reported as a fall.

The initial reports are that two hikers were separated while on the park’s West Bluff on Tuesday afternoon and one hiker filed a missing person report with authorities when the other could not be found, the DNR said in a statement.

A second group of hikers came upon the hiker who had been reported as missing and reported a possible fall along the West Bluff, the DNR said.

Emergency responders found the man dead just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the DNR said.

The park remained open and the DNR said there is no threat to park visitors or the public.