Authorities said Thursday they have determined that the death of a man at Devil’s Lake State Park on Tuesday came from an accidental fall.

No foul play is suspected in the 49-foot fall along the West Bluff near the north shore of the park, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The Sauk County Coroner identified the man as Jason Gillum, 42, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Two hikers were separated while on the West Bluff portion of the park on Tuesday afternoon, and one filed a missing person report with authorities when the other could not be found. A hiking group came upon the fallen man just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday and alerted authorities, who found the man dead, the DNR and Sheriff’s Office said.