Officers in many Wisconsin cities still don't look like the people they police

Madison Police Captain Shannon Blackamore knows the key to recruiting a diverse police force is building relationships.

He thinks about a criminal justice student of his at Upper Iowa University. They were both from the same part of Chicago, and a mentorship formed. Soon, the student, who like Blackamore is Black, joined the Madison Police Department and has since been promoted to sergeant.

"Having him in the class and then seeing him apply and eventually promoted, that was phenomenal," Blackamore said.

Blackamore, who leads Madison police's minority recruiting efforts said at a minimum, the academy class should increase the number of diverse recruits by 10%. Ideally, he would like to have a class where the majority of recruits are diverse.

While there is still work to do, Madison Police Department's demographics largely mirror the city's population.

Out of an analysis of 105 police departments in the U.S. conducted by Lee Enterprises, Madison is the fourth most representative of the broader community.

The city is about 7% Black. The police department is about 9% Black. People of color make up 28% of the population and 23% of the police force.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

After George Floyd was killed in 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer and massive protests decrying racist police practices broke out nationwide, the spotlight turned to the actions and racial makeup of policing agencies. Many vowed to become more representative of the communities they served.

While some Wisconsin law enforcement agencies have made progress, others still struggle. Milwaukee, Racine and Green Bay are among the least representative of the dozens of law enforcement agencies.

While some activists who have been critical of police say genuine progress being made, others who were at the front line of protests in 2020 say fixing racial inequities in the criminal justice system will take more than diversifying police forces.

They point to the killing of Tyre Nichols by five Black Memphis police officers in January. The officers face second-degree murder charges.

Bianca Gomez of Freedom Inc., a Madison social justice group that had a pivotal role in the 2020 protests, said boosting diversity in a police force does not get to the root cause of policing's disproportionate impact on Black people.

Freedom Inc. wants to see direct community control over the hiring and firing of police officers, Gomez said. The creation of Madison's Police Civilian Oversight Board, which can independently investigate the police department, is a step in the right direction but doesn't go far enough, she said.

"We need to not shift the people in the institution but shift the institution itself," Gomez said. "I think the call for more Black officers is nothing more than a public relations stunt."

Officers not representing or living in the neighborhoods they police continues to be one of the department's biggest problems, said Dennis Franklin of EXPO, a group that organizes people who have been previously incarcerated.

"If you're not part of a community, it's really unnerving for the residents in the community to feel comfortable with you," Franklin said.

A priority and a struggle

As the deacon at the Divine Temple Church of God in Christ in Green Bay, Terry Cook has had a front row seat to relations between the city's police and its Black community.

His church has long held regular meetings with police officials. In those forums, citizens can ask law enforcement questions and lodge complaints.

In his nearly three decades living in Green Bay, Cook, 59, has heard complaints of Black people being targeted in traffic stops. But overall he feels police in the city are responsive to the community's concerns.

"It's not perfect, but they've treated the small nonwhite populations in the city fairly," Cook said.

Still, data from the Wisconsin Department of Justice shows that Black people in Green Bay make up a dramatic percent of those who get arrested.

Between 2017 and 2021, 25% of the people arrested in Green Bay were Black, according to DOJ data. The city is 4.4% Black, according to the U.S. Census.

The city's police force is overwhelmingly white: 93%.

Police Chief Chris Davis said his department has had "limited success" recruiting people of color.

"It's always a priority and it's a struggle I think everywhere in the profession," Davis said, in part because of the "prevailing narrative" about policing in communities of color.

To uncover signs of hidden bias, the department has began administering emotional intelligence tests to officer candidates, Davis said. A mental health response program, much like the CARES program in Madison, could serve the city well, he added. Currently, only three officers are trained in behavioral health response, but they do not directly respond to incidents in the field, Davis said.

In Racine, Black people made up 62% of the city's arrests between 2017 and 2021, according to DOJ. The city is about 23% Black. Its police force is about 13% Black and 79% white.

To remedy gaps in the force, the city's police department is visiting historically Black colleges and universities for the first time in its history, Chief Maurice Robinson said.

"We believe that a department that is representative of its population demographics is perceived as fair and impartial in its citizen contacts," Robinson said.

"A department that is more racially and gender diverse is perceived as more sensitive to the needs of its citizens," he said.

In Kenosha, where the police shooting of Jacob Blake grabbed national headlines and brought unrest, police officials said they have always worked to make inroads with the community. But as in nearby cities, Kenosha police do not generally reflect the community. The force is 84% white, 5% Black and 9% Latino. The city is 64% white, 11% Black and 18% Latino. Of all the suspects police arrest, 41% of them are Black.

Lt. Joseph Nosalik said the department is "not naïve to sometimes very distinct differences in culture, financial hardships and challenges" that parts of the community regularly face.

"We are out there every day with Kenosha," Nosalik said. "Police officers are not the villain that small groups or the media, at times, try to make us be because it fits a narrative or story."

One piece of the pie

One of the largest law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin, the Dane County Sheriff's Office's more than 400-person agency is about 89% white, 5% Black and about 4% Latino. For comparison, Dane County is about 6% Black and 7% Latino.

But like so many other Wisconsin communities, the population of the Dane County Jail reflects the disproportionate impact the criminal justice system has on Black people in Madison and the broader community. The jail's population on average hovers at about 50% Black on any given day, according to jail data.

While racial disparities in the justice system are undeniable, unaddressed socio-economic conditions, which affect people of color the hardest, continue to be the root cause of crime, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said.

"The criminal justice system makes up a piece of the pie of society," Barrett said.

"The community also has to focus on things such as affordable housing, affordable education, affordable mental health care, affordable medical care, transportation, entrepreneurship," Barrett said.

The county's first Black sheriff, Barrett has prioritized diversifying the force he took over in mid-2021. Those ongoing efforts come amid dire staffing shortages. The Sheriff's Office has 51 vacancies. A fresh class of recruits, though a majority white, sworn in by Barrett in mid-March filled an additional 15 vacancies.

To chip away at those vacancies, the Sheriff's Office has overhauled its recruiting process. For the first time, the office is offering perks to recruits that have already worked in law enforcement. Those hires get streamlined through the training process and get their sick leave from previous jobs matched. Other perks for new hires include bonuses for recruits who have earned a college degree.

Other recruitment efforts in recent months focused on diversifying the force include visiting career fairs focused on women or people of color in Milwaukee, Platteville and Sun Prairie.

"Diversity is something we feel we can always improve on," Barrett said.

"We have to identify, qualify and attract the best that's out there that has a servant mentality, meaning they want to come to a place where they are serving their community, serving their partners as well as serving those who are incarcerated in our jail," he said.

Conversations in Milwaukee

To make better inroads in communities, other police departments in Wisconsin's major cities continue to emphasize the importance of community policing, though a full embrace of the practice is still underway.

In Milwaukee, ongoing fact-finding sessions are attempting to help the city's police develop standard operating procedures for its community policing rules.

The city's current police chief, Jeffrey Norman, has done a good job making community policing a priority, said Fred Royal, vice president of the NAACP's Milwaukee branch.

But the police force needs community policing rules so that the practice doesn't slide into disuse in the years and decades to come.

"They’re at the table," Royal said of the city's police department. "I wish the political will would be more supportive. It tends to wane at times."

The community's ultimate goal is to put community groups in charge of responding to mental health issues and homelessness, Royal said. That would free up the police to focus more on serious crime in the city, he added.

"At the end of the day if you don't change the culture in policing, and get away from that warrior mentality and become more of a community-oriented policing … we’re gong to have continued lawsuits and continued violations of use of force," Royal said.

City residents have given the police force a road map to bettering strained relations, particularly when it comes to making the force more diverse.

A 2019 report, drafted in response to a U.S. Department of Justice review of the city's police, recommended that the department needs to reflect the city's majority non-white community, engage the community in the recruitment process, incentivize hiring and bring on more recruiters.

But four years later, the force remains about 64% white.

The city's civilian-controlled Police and Fire Commission handles the hiring of sworn staff, noted Assistant Chief Nicole Waldner.

The department collaborates with community groups during the training process, she said.

The department has one full-time recruitment staffer, who collaborates with community liaison officers on recruiting at events, Waldner said.

"I think the community relates better to any kind of department that looks like them," Waldner said.

The city's police force has shrunk over the past five years, from 1,917 officers in 2018 to 1,575 today, Waldner said. That hasn't really altered the racial demographics of the force, she added.

"If we could do better anywhere it would be outreach through social media," Waldner said. "How do we reach more people and convince them that it's as worthwhile as a factory job?"

Grant-funded change

In Madison, the police department will soon add six community outreach officers thanks to a U.S. Department of Justice grant. That's on top of a different DOJ grant to fund the establishment of a community policing advisory board.

"I hope it instills more trust," Blackamore said. Too often, an officer will bring new ideas and strategies to his work in the community, only to have them disappear when he leaves the force or retires, he said.

"What we want to do is reverse that trend and make sure that what the community is producing continues with our support," he said.

Community policing efforts in the city have plenty to take on. Like other Wisconsin cities, Black people make up a disproportionate amount of those arrested, 42% in 2021, according to Madison police data.

EXPO's Franklin has sat in on community policing panels with Madison police in recent months, something he called a new approach he hadn't seen before from police.

But like other activists and community leaders, Franklin doesn't see diversity as the only needed change for police.

The city needs more resources to take on mental health problems and substance use, the root causes of crime, Franklin said.

"I want to see action," Franklin said. "We can sit around a table all day. It's great we can identify what the problems are, but the elephant in the room is how do we go about tackling some of these issues?"

