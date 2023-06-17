A Vernon County Sheriff’s Office deputy fatally shot a man who drove off from a traffic stop with a deputy hanging from the man’s vehicle on Friday, authorities reported.

At about 5:55 p.m. Friday, Vernon County deputies were sent to a residence near Highway 35 and Gianoli Road in Genoa for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, a man was departing the home and the deputies made a traffic stop a short distance away, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement.

During the traffic stop, the man turned on his vehicle and began to drive away at high speed with a deputy hanging on to the side of the vehicle. A deputy fired and hit the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, DCI said.

Whether the deputy being dragged was the deputy who shot the man was unclear in the statement and DCI could not immediately be reached for clarification. DCI handles investigations of officer-involved critical incidents.

No officers were injured in the incident, DCI said.

Vernon County deputies were wearing body cameras during the incident, DCI said.

The Vernon County deputy who fired their gun was placed on administrative assignment, per department policy, DCI said.

One DCI completes its investigation, it will turn over its reports to the Vernon County District Attorney, who will rule on the incident.

