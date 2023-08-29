A man will face charges after a vehicle stolen in May was found stripped earlier this month, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reported.

On May 23, the red, 2016 Ram 1500 pickup truck was reported stolen from the parking lot of an automotive sales and service business on Highway D in rural Westby, Sheriff Roy Torgerson said in a statement.

On Aug. 1, the vehicle was recovered on private property off Smythe Avenue in the town of Sterling in rural De Soto. The pickup had been stripped, dramatically reducing its monetary value, Torgerson said.

On Aug. 4, a hold was placed with the La Crosse County Jail on a 42-year-old man for receiving stolen property. The man had been arrested on unrelated charges in La Crosse County six days before the vehicle was recovered, Torgerson said.

On Aug. 7, the man appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court remotely from the La Crosse County Jail and was released on a $10,000 signature bond. Formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher, Torgerson said.

The vehicle was processed for evidence, released to the insurance company, and will be sold at auction for salvage. The investigation continues and more arrests are possible, Torgerson said.

Police ask anyone with information on the crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477 or P3Tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.