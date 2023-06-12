A UTV driver was found lying in the road with serious injuries after a head-on collision with an SUV in Monroe County early Saturday, authorities reported.

The crash happened about 12:35 a.m. Saturday on Highway 33 near Nebraska Avenue in the town of Portland, Monroe County Sheriff Wesley Revels said in a statement.

A 25-year-old Rockland man who was driving the UTV was found in the road after colliding with a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 34-year-old La Crosse man, who also was injured in the crash, Revels said.

The Rockland man was flown by a medical helicopter to a La Crosse hospital, Revels said.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating what role alcohol and drugs played in the crash, Revels said.

