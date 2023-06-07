A UTV driver suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when he pulled in front of a pickup truck and was hit, Grant County authorities reported Wednesday.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. Thursday on Highway A near Buckwheat Ridge Road in the town of Ellenboro, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Kent Winkers, 61, of rural Lancaster, was operating his 2007 Polaris Ranger UTV facing west on the eastbound shoulder of Highway A getting mail from his mailbox. Winkers then turned right across both lanes of traffic attempting to drive the UTV into his driveway and was struck by a 2007 Toyota Tundra that was heading west, Dreckman said.

The front driver's side of the Tundra struck the passenger side of the UTV when it pulled in front of the pickup, and Winkers, who was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt, was ejected from the UTV and sustained life-threatening injuries. Winkers was taken by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Madison, Dreckman said.

Tundra driver Kevin Campbell, 63, of Bloomington, was not injured in the crash, Dreckman said.