Update: At 4:42 p.m. on Friday, the body of a 36-year-old missing boater was found and recovered. with no foul play suspected, the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Authorities in Green Lake County are continuing their search for a man they say went missing on Big Green Lake Thursday afternoon.

At 4:34 p.m., the Sheriff's Office Boat Patrol and local fire departments responded to the area of the lake where the boater had last been seen on reports of a potential drowning and began their search, which lasted until dark, according to a news release. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team also joined the search, while Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials launched an investigation.

As the search continues, officials are asking the public to avoid the search area. Horner's Landing will be closed to the public as responders utilize it in their search.

