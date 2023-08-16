Trempealeau County authorities are investigating a weekend farm break-in that resulted in the release of 3,000 mink from a farm in the Town of Lincoln.

Sometime between the hours of 11 p.m. Friday and 3:45 a.m. Saturday, a suspect broke into the mink farm by cutting a hole in the fence and let the animals loose, according to a Wisconsin Crime Network alert issued by Detective Erica Koxlien of the Sheriff's Office.

There have been similar incidents in this area before, but it has been a while since the last, the release said.

Koxlien added that those with livestock in the area should be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

Any information on the incident can be directed to Koxlien at 715-538-4351 or erica.koxlien@co.trempealeau.wi.us.

