Trempealeau County authorities are investigating a weekend farm break-in that resulted in the release of 3,000 mink from a farm in the Town of Lincoln.
Sometime between the hours of 11 p.m. Friday and 3:45 a.m. Saturday, a suspect broke into the mink farm by cutting a hole in the fence and let the animals loose, according to a Wisconsin Crime Network alert issued by Detective Erica Koxlien of the Sheriff's Office.
There have been similar incidents in this area before, but it has been a while since the last, the release said.
Koxlien added that those with livestock in the area should be on the lookout for suspicious activity.
Any information on the incident can be directed to Koxlien at 715-538-4351 or
erica.koxlien@co.trempealeau.wi.us.
Fur: Wisconsin's oldest industry
Saga Furs
Claudia Manzanilla prepares to grade a batch of mink pelts at Saga Furs' grading facility in Stoughton. Saga, based in Finland, took over the business this fall from North American Fur Auctions after the 350-year-old Canadian firm entered court-supervised restructuring.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Saga Furs
Roughly a quarter of the 2 million pelts Saga expects to process this year will come from farms in Wisconsin, the nation's top mink producer.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Saga Furs
A crate of mink pelts awaits grading at Saga Furs' 80,000-square-foot warehouse in Stoughton.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Saga Furs
Fur graders evaluate mink pelts under fluorescent lights at Saga Furs' Stoughton warehouse. The Finnish auction house took over the business this fall after North American Fur Auctions of Toronto, a business that traces its lineage to the Hudson Bay Co. of 1670, entered bankruptcy proceedings.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Saga Furs
Crate of mink pelts await grading at Saga Furs' 80,000-square-foot warehouse in Stoughton. Saga expects to grade about 2 million pelts, about a quarter of them from Wisconsin, to be sold at auctions in Finland.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Saga Furs
Steve Smies preparing "show samples" with a group of mink pelts. Saga Furs -- one of only two other similar-sized fur auction houses -- has taken over the Stoughton offices and will grade and sell them at an international auction later this year The operation was photographed Jan. 7, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Laughing Cavalier
The popularity of hats like the one worn in "Laughing Cavalier," a 1624 portrait by Dutch painter Frans Hals, drove 17th-century explorers into what is now Wisconsin in search of beaver pelts.
Beaver hats
Examples of beaver-skin hat styles popular in the 18th and 19th centuries. European fashion trends fueled robust trade between white settlers and native Americans in what is now Wisconsin, said Robert Birmingham, former state archaeologist.
Fur trapping
Alexander Krueger holds up a mink trapped by Edgar Krueger, right, in this 1913 photo from the Wisconsin Historical Society. While mink farming became a big industry in the 1900s, trapping remained a popular pursuit. WHS Image ID:111473
Alexander Krueger
Fur trappers
A mink caught in 1913. While mink farming became a big industry in the 1900s, trapping remained a popular pursuit.
Alexander Krueger, Wisconsin Historical Society
Saga Furs
Brian Balaam, production manager for Saga Furs North America, displays "show samples" of mink at Saga's grading facility in Stoughton.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Saga Furs
Angie Marsh sorts mink pelts at Saga Furs' grading facility in Stoughton. Saga, which took over the business this fall from North American Fur Auctions of Toronto, said Wisconsin has a ready workforce of experienced fur graders.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Saga Furs
Mink pelts await grading at Saga Furs' warehouse in Stoughton. Roughly a quarter of the 2 million pelts Saga expects to process this year will come from farms in Wisconsin, the nation's top mink producer.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Saga Furs
Business manager Chris Vaughan shows the nap length on a mink pelt at Saga Furs North America's grading facility in Stoughton.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Saga Furs
Claudia Manzanilla evaluates mink pelts for their nap length at the Saga Fur processing facility in Stoughton. Manzanilla, of Janesville, worked at the facility for 9 years under its previous owner, North American Fur Auctions.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Saga Furs
Boxes of mink pelts are prepared for shipping at Saga Furs' 80,000-square-foot warehouse in Stoughton. Saga expects to grade about 2 million pelts, about a quarter of them from Wisconsin, to be sold at auctions in Finland.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
